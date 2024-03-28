Town Announce Season Ticket Prices
Thursday, 28th Mar 2024 10:09
Town have announced season ticket renewal prices for the 2024/25 season with prices having risen by nearly eight per cent but set at the same level for the Championship and the Premier League should the Blues win promotion.
An adult lower tier seat in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand which cost £353 last season will be £381 for the season ahead. Similarly, an upper tier season ticket in the same stand will be £501 in 2024/25 compared with £464 in the current campaign.
That means a lower tier season ticket seat for a Premier League match works out as £20.05 for each of the 19 matches. In the Championship that figure decreases to £16.57 for 23 games.
Town currently have just over 21,000 season ticket holders, the number available having been limited due to demand in order to make sure some seats were still available on a matchday basis.
Currently, the Blues are renewing season tickets with sales to potential new season ticket holders subject to availability. New dates and prices will be advertised should this be the case.
The season ticket renewal window opens at 10am on Tuesday 2nd April and runs to 5pm on Monday 22nd April.
Season ticket holders who use the interest-free Direct Debit scheme will not need to do anything, their tickets will renew automatically unless cancelled.
Otherwise, those wishing to renew can do so via the club’s ticketing website or at Planet Blue. Season ticket holders will receive an email outlining full details ahead of the window opening. Further details can be found on the club site.
