Town Announce Season Ticket Prices

Thursday, 28th Mar 2024 10:09 Town have announced season ticket renewal prices for the 2024/25 season with prices having risen by nearly eight per cent but set at the same level for the Championship and the Premier League should the Blues win promotion. An adult lower tier seat in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand which cost £353 last season will be £381 for the season ahead. Similarly, an upper tier season ticket in the same stand will be £501 in 2024/25 compared with £464 in the current campaign. That means a lower tier season ticket seat for a Premier League match works out as £20.05 for each of the 19 matches. In the Championship that figure decreases to £16.57 for 23 games. Town currently have just over 21,000 season ticket holders, the number available having been limited due to demand in order to make sure some seats were still available on a matchday basis. Currently, the Blues are renewing season tickets with sales to potential new season ticket holders subject to availability. New dates and prices will be advertised should this be the case. The season ticket renewal window opens at 10am on Tuesday 2nd April and runs to 5pm on Monday 22nd April. Season ticket holders who use the interest-free Direct Debit scheme will not need to do anything, their tickets will renew automatically unless cancelled. Otherwise, those wishing to renew can do so via the club’s ticketing website or at Planet Blue. Season ticket holders will receive an email outlining full details ahead of the window opening. Further details can be found on the club site.

HopefulBlue69 added 10:23 - Mar 28

Our pockets are all feeling the squeeze from recent years but tbh this sounds a pretty good and fair deal considering that a day out at PR is so much better than it's been in years... 5

shortmarine1969 added 10:41 - Mar 28

Overall happy enough, club have increased costs same as everyone, and this is just about 65p a game in champ and 83p if in premier, so not to much. 4

shortmarine1969 added 10:43 - Mar 28

Will add for NS lower!! 0

_clive_baker_ added 10:57 - Mar 28

Up 8%. Can't say I'm particularly surprised given the inflationary environment we're operating in, and with NMW up too. Not to mention the fact demand is outpacing supply, so it's perfectly understandable that we'll want to maximise the revenue at a time PR is packed to the rafters.



Times are tough for people right now, and our fans have been amazing this season home and away, so it's a tricky one for the club I imagine, but ultimately feels like a necessity.

1

bazza added 11:02 - Mar 28

I’d have payed double for what we are be treated too on and off the pitch at town !!! COYB’s !! 2

d77sgw added 11:28 - Mar 28

Seems really very reasonable - to be honest they could easily have put them up 15% bearing in mind the demand is there. Tickets will sell out within a couple of days i reckon.

1

carsey added 11:33 - Mar 28

I think it's pretty reasonable given what we are seeing at Portman Road under the present set up. We will probably have the cheapest tickets in the Premier League next season.

0

Nutkins_Return added 11:35 - Mar 28

Great to see people not moaning about this! There really is nothing to moan about. The club have been fantastic in recent season of keeping pricing down so the % increase over the last few seasons combined is very fair l. Even more importantly the product we are now getting is absolutely outstanding. If we want to compete and with the financial rules as they are we have to bring more revenue in. Don't imagine we will see any drop off in sales. 0

Stu_boy added 11:44 - Mar 28

Not too bad and fully understandable. I for one will most definitely renew and feel it's excellent value for money given the quality we are treated to 0

