Industrial Action to Impact Derby Day Trains

Thursday, 28th Mar 2024 10:28 Fans planning to travel by train to the East Anglia derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 6th April will be impacted by a limited service due to industrial action. The 10.50am Ipswich to Norwich service, an additional train laid on for the match, which kicks-off at 12.30pm, will be the last ahead of the game with the 11.06am cancelled due to drivers not working overtime. The reduced rail service is likely to have a knock-on effect on the roads into Norfolk. Supporters travelling from London and Essex will also be hit by engineering work which means replacement bus services will be operating on the day of the game. Meanwhile, Norfolk Police have issued a statement on their plans ahead of the match, the first between the sides at Carrow Road since 2019. A statement reads: “Football supporters, residents, and people travelling to Norwich for any other purpose that day are being reminded to plan their travel in advance. “Supporters should plan to arrive at the stadium earlier than normal to ease congestion while entering the stadium, ahead of the kick-off at 12.30pm. “Police officers will be signposting ITFC supporters from coach parks and fans who have travelled to Norwich by train out of the railway station via a side entrance and on to Lower Clarence Road, all the way along Clarence Road and then on to Carrow Rd and safely to the stadium in Carrow Road to take their seats in the away section. Ipswich supporters will be signposted back to the railway station taking the same route. “It may be necessary for police to close roads for a short periods of time before and after the match, depending on crowd numbers, to allow fans to walk safely to and from the stadium. The usual road closures will also be in place around Carrow Road before and after the match.” Superintendent Kris Barnard is overseeing the policing operation and added: “This is a great local derby between two family friendly clubs and although we understand there is a healthy rivalry between both sets of supporters, we ask every supporter to enjoy the match and the occasion in the right spirit. “There will be a significant number of policing resources and officers in the city centre before and after the match to keep people safe, welcome fans and assist anybody who needs us. “We want to ensure people can enjoy the uniquely special atmosphere of derby day and keep people safe – there’ll be lots of officers around the stadium so if you’re unsure about something or need our help, please come over and say hello. “Our focus will be those people whose behaviour spoils the enjoyment or the safety of others, and also managing any issues in areas where we have seen disorder and antisocial behaviour at other matches.” Town, who drew 2-2 with the Canaries at Portman Road earlier in the season, have an allocation of 2,022 tickets for the match in which they will be hoping to taste derby glory for the first time in 15 years.

Photo: Matchday Images



