Town Gallagher Interest "Significant"

Thursday, 28th Mar 2024 15:17 Blackburn’s director of football Gregg Broughton says there was “significant interest” from the Blues in striker Sam Gallagher during the January transfer window. As TWTD reported at the time, Town had offers up to £1.5 million turned down with Rovers, who they face at Ewood Park on Good Friday, initially appearing not unwilling to do a deal before ultimately opting against selling. Gallagher, 28, Blackburn’s highest-paid player, was understood to be keen on the switch. His contract at Ewood Park is up this summer but with a new deal on the table. The Blues eventually resigned former striker Kieffer Moore on loan from AFC Bournemouth on deadline day and the Wales international has netted six goals in nine starts and one sub appearance. “There was significant interest from Ipswich Town amongst others for Sam Gallagher in January,” Broughton told the Lancashire Telegraph. “That's no surprise, their main centre-forward, George Hirst, was injured and using the same metrics we used to identify George for us last summer, we know the best alternative for them to sign on the market was Sam Gallagher. “My recommendation to the board was very clear. To sign a replacement for Sam would have been a significant cost in January and not one I felt we would be able to invest in. “You're able to do a lot more creative business in the summer. We have to come to a decision with Sam, not on behalf of him, to work out what his future looks like. “We have an open dialogue with the player and his representatives over what that might be. There is an offer on the table for him to sign a brand new deal.”

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Chris_ITFC added 15:35 - Mar 28

As it always seem to be these days, we’re the big winners here.



Equal or better option found in Kieffer.



If we still want Gallagher, he’ll be free in the summer.



Basket case Blackburn blew their big pay day out of fear of relegation. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 16:09 - Mar 28

Old news, and he isn't required any Moore. 0

