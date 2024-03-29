Chaplin and Edmundson Return From Blues at Blackburn

Friday, 29th Mar 2024 16:38

Town boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes for this evening’s live Sky game at Blackburn Rovers with Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson coming into the side (KO 5.30pm).

Chaplin, who missed the 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday with a back/side strain, effectively takes over from Wes Burns, who is out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury. Omari Hutchinson moves to wide on the right from Chaplin’s central role.

Edmundson comes in for Cameron Burgess, who is on the bench having only returned from international duty with Australia on Wednesday evening. Lewis Travis misses out against his parent club.

For Blackburn, January Blues target Sam Gallagher is absent from their 20-man squad through illness, along with Kyle McFadzean and John Buckley, who both have knocks.

Joe Rankin-Costello returns from injury and starts along with Ben Chrisene and Tyrhys Dolan, while Hayden Carter is also back in the squad.

The Blues have a big opportunity to return to the top two with Leicester having lost 1-0 at Bristol City at lunchtime.

Blackburn: Pears, Brittain, Pickering, Hyam (c), Tronstad, Szmodics, Dolan, Rankin-Costello, Wharton, Hedges, Chrisene. Subs: Wahlstedt, Koumetio, Carter, Markanday, Gilsenan, Moran, Garrett, Telalovic, Ayari.

Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Burgess, Humphreys, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire).





Photo: Matchday Images