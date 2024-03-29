|Blackburn Rovers 0 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet Championship
Friday, 29th March 2024 Kick-off 17:30
Eustace: I Think We've Been Hard Done By
Friday, 29th Mar 2024 21:14
Blackburn manager John Eustace felt his his were hard done by as the Blues beat Rovers 1-0, their first league victory at Ewood Park and first double over the Lancastrians since their 1991/92 Second Division title campaign.
Eustace’s side had three goals disallowed, two for offside - most notably the second netted by Joe Rankin-Costello as Sammie Szmodics was deemed to be standing in front of keeper Vaclav Hladky - and one, finished by Andrew Moran, for a foul on the Czech by Scott Wharton.
“I think we have been hard done by,” said Eustace, still waiting for his first victory in charge of Rovers after 10 games.
“I thought the referee had a fantastic view of the goal from Joe. Sammie wasn't in front of the goalkeeper so I thought it was very disappointing that we didn't get that goal.
“I thought Scott's header was a fair challenge on the goalkeeper as well. The offside was very, very tight, watching that back.
“I don't think it was a foul. I think it was an attempt for the ball and the referee was late with the whistle. I don't think he thought it was a foul but he got some information from somewhere else. I thought it was a fair challenge.”
Reflecting on a second half in which his side, who have dropped to 19th, still three points above the drop zone with one win in their last 18 in the Championship, had the Blues under the cosh for long spells but without finding the net, he added: “I am frustrated but very proud as well, the effort of the group was outstanding.
“After the week we've had with injuries and some sickness in the camp as well, to have possibly four starters out of the group, I thought the players who came in and took their places, their effort was outstanding.
“We went up against a very good team and we played very, very well. We are disappointed not to get anything from the game.
“We are showing some good signs and the team is playing well. There is a level of commitment to be competitive in every game. It's important that we don't get too disappointed about the result.
“I think in the [10] games we've been in, there have been three defeats. A lot of draws and some of those could have been victories with a bit of luck and the table would look different.
“Today, with a bit of luck, we don't come away with a defeat. We are not getting too down, we are staying positive and sticking together, the support was fantastic from the fans, especially in the second half where they got right behind us.”
