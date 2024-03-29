Eustace: I Think We've Been Hard Done By

Friday, 29th Mar 2024 21:14 Blackburn manager John Eustace felt his his were hard done by as the Blues beat Rovers 1-0, their first league victory at Ewood Park and first double over the Lancastrians since their 1991/92 Second Division title campaign. Eustace’s side had three goals disallowed, two for offside - most notably the second netted by Joe Rankin-Costello as Sammie Szmodics was deemed to be standing in front of keeper Vaclav Hladky - and one, finished by Andrew Moran, for a foul on the Czech by Scott Wharton. “I think we have been hard done by,” said Eustace, still waiting for his first victory in charge of Rovers after 10 games. “I thought the referee had a fantastic view of the goal from Joe. Sammie wasn't in front of the goalkeeper so I thought it was very disappointing that we didn't get that goal. “I thought Scott's header was a fair challenge on the goalkeeper as well. The offside was very, very tight, watching that back. “I don't think it was a foul. I think it was an attempt for the ball and the referee was late with the whistle. I don't think he thought it was a foul but he got some information from somewhere else. I thought it was a fair challenge.” Reflecting on a second half in which his side, who have dropped to 19th, still three points above the drop zone with one win in their last 18 in the Championship, had the Blues under the cosh for long spells but without finding the net, he added: “I am frustrated but very proud as well, the effort of the group was outstanding. “After the week we've had with injuries and some sickness in the camp as well, to have possibly four starters out of the group, I thought the players who came in and took their places, their effort was outstanding. “We went up against a very good team and we played very, very well. We are disappointed not to get anything from the game. “We are showing some good signs and the team is playing well. There is a level of commitment to be competitive in every game. It's important that we don't get too disappointed about the result. “I think in the [10] games we've been in, there have been three defeats. A lot of draws and some of those could have been victories with a bit of luck and the table would look different. “Today, with a bit of luck, we don't come away with a defeat. We are not getting too down, we are staying positive and sticking together, the support was fantastic from the fans, especially in the second half where they got right behind us.”



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mijckl added 21:19 - Mar 29

Don't mention the penalty we should have have had, Pike 6

pointofblue added 21:19 - Mar 29

What about the penalty appeal, Eustace? Hard done by that too? 6

JimInGreensboro added 21:22 - Mar 29

To be fair, if it were us, I’d feel the same way, but close calls are not the same things as bad calls. The Lino’s did their job. We were also hard done by, especially with a clear cut pen in the opening few minutes. The ref was quick on the whistle and issued far too many cards. C’est la vie, 3 points for the good guys. 1

ArnieM added 21:29 - Mar 29

All their “goals” appeared to be offside, but bloody hell, we don’t half invite danger and trouble for ourselves by the slow, pedestrian way we try to play it out of defence. FFS increase the pace and crispness of our play. We over play it so often, when we don’t need to. Yes we win and great 3 points. But against a better team we’d have lost that today. It looked like Cardiff the sequel in the second half. 0

bobble added 21:32 - Mar 29

is he saying they should get points fractions for misses and disallowed goals ?

0

Saxonblue74 added 22:17 - Mar 29

Nothing wrong with any decision apart from our stone wall penalty. Lino was up with play, can't believe he missed it!! 2

Saxonblue74 added 22:20 - Mar 29

Only thing I would say is perhaps Lino thought Szmodics got a touch for their off side goal disallowed? 0

itfcserbia added 22:31 - Mar 29

Well it's hard to get a win in 10 games when you're this blind. Not a foul on Hladky by Wharton? What an idiotic comment. 1

Facefacts added 22:39 - Mar 29

This guy should still be the BCFC manager. Money ruining football, had them near the playoffs. Today needs to ask himself why his team were outplayed early in the game. He should bang on about the half empty ground too. Would have been a harder game for us with a full stadium. Fortunately these guys don't do their homework, unlike our manager. Plus no 12.30pm kickoff to damage our preparation. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments