Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Ipswich Town - Extended Highlights
Saturday, 30th Mar 2024 09:44
Extended highlights of yesterday's 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers, which took Town back to the top of the table.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers (Away) by ad_wilkin
Following a much need international break for Town it’s the Easter double, starting with a trip to Blackburn Rovers, who are without a win in eight games.
Let’s All Take a Deep Breath by tractorboykent
It started with boos at the end of the QPR home game. Since then there have been a steady flow of churlish criticism of bad results and performances – despite the extreme rarity of both. Some ‘fans’ seem to seriously think that we should be walking this league.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Opposition Preview - Birmingham City (Home) by ad_wilkin
The return of an Ipswich icon on Saturday has been sadly ruled out with a routine EFL scan finding a medical issue with the former Blues skipper that will keep him away from the club for up to six weeks.
