Duo in Team of the Week

Saturday, 30th Mar 2024 13:34 Blues duo Vaclav Hladky and Conor Chaplin have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for their displays in yesterday’s 1-0 win at Blackburn, which took the Blues back to the top of the table. Chaplin scored what proved to be the game’s winning goal in the ninth minute, while Hladky kept his 13th league clean sheet of the season and made some vital saves, most notably atoning his own error to make a remarkable stop from Sammie Szmodics.

Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments