Tractor Girls at Rugby Borough

Sunday, 31st Mar 2024 10:04 Ipswich Town Women are in action against Rugby Borough at at Kilsby Lane in their final away game of the season this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Blues are fifth in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division following last week’s historic 5-0 victory over Chatham Town in their first ever league match at Portman Road. Borough, formerly Coventry United, were relegated from the Women’s Championship last summer and are third, seven points ahead of Town having played two more matches. Last week, they were beaten 4-0 away by leaders Portsmouth. Last month, the Blues beat the Midlanders 4-1 in the first ever game between the sides at the AGL Arena, the visitors having been reduced to 10 women 11 minutes prior to half-time. Reflecting on last week’s momentous game at Portman Road, which was watched by a crowd of 10,173, defender Evie Williams said: “Unreal to have so many fans. I think as a team we put on a good performance for them and I hope they enjoyed it and want to come again. “It was really nice to see how many young girls and young boys were there and I think we really looked to showcase ourselves as a team.” Reflecting on today’s match, she added: “We always want the three points. We’ll just aim to make sure we stick to our principles, get some goals and hopefully keep a clean sheet. That’s what we’ll be striving for.” In addition to today’s final match, the Tractor Girls have four more home games to play but with this season’s promotion push long over. “We’ll be wanting to get as many points as possible and we’ll be wanting to perform,” Williams continued. “Hopefully we’ll get some big crowds, they’ll be coming over from the Portman Road game. “We’ll be wanting win, we’ll put on a show and really build it up for next season when we’ll look to go again.” The Blues will be without keeper Nina Meollo, who has been called up to the Philippines squad, and midfielder Elkie Bowyer, who suffered a knock in training this week.

