Tractor Girls Beaten at Rugby Borough

Sunday, 31st Mar 2024 16:21

Ipswich Town Women fell to a 1-0 defeat to Rugby Borough at Kilsby Lane in their final away FAWNL Southern Premier Division game of the season this afternoon.

Jess Camwell gave Borough the lead via the only goal of the match with 12 minutes remaining.

The Tractor Girls, who remain fifth in the table, host the MK Dons at the AGL Arena next Sunday.

Town: Hartley, Barker, Boswell (c), Williams, Hughes, Robertson, Horwood (Mitchell 68), Peskett, O’Brien, Bryant (Gunning-Williams 57), Thomas. Unused: King





Photo: Action Images