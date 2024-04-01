Two Changes For Blues Against Saints

Monday, 1st Apr 2024 16:54 Town make two changes for this evening’s live Sky game against Southampton with Cameron Burgess and Kayden Jackson coming into the XI (KO 5.30pm). Burgess replaces George Edmundson at the centre of the defence having come on as a sub late on at Ewood Park on Good Friday having been in Australia on international duty until late last week. Jackson takes over from Nathan Broadhead, who like Edmundson is on the bench, and seems likely to be on the right with Omari Hutchinson switching to the left. Southampton include three former Blues, midfielder Flynn Downes, making his first competitive return to Portman Road, right-back James Bree and winger Ryan Fraser in their starting line-up. Fraser is one of three changes, the ex-Blues loanee coming into the team along with centre-half Jan Bednarek and midfielder Joe Aribo. Kyle Walker-Peters, Will Smallbone and Kamaldeen Sulemana drop out of the XI but are on the bench. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Jackson, Moore. Subs: Walton, Edmundson, Clarke, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Broadhead, Al-Hamadi. Southampton: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens (c), Bednarek, Bree, Downes, Aribo, S Armstrong, A Armstrong, Adams, Fraser. Subs: Lumley, Walker-Peters, Manning, Smallbone, Rothwell, Brooks, Edozie, Kamaldeen, Mara. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston).

Photo: Matchday Images



Itfc have done fantastic, let's be honest. Three things have been achieved. We have avoided relegated, we are now definitely in the playoffs and we will finish higher than Norwich. Now let's move on to the fourth!

