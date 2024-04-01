McKenna: We'll Have to See How Kieffer is Over the Next Few Days
Monday, 1st Apr 2024 21:37
Town boss Kieran McKenna says he doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury striker Kieffer Moore suffered during the first half of today’s brilliant 3-2 victory over Southampton at Portman Road.
Moore hurt his back in the first half and tried to continue after undergoing treatment but quickly realised he was going to have to go off and made his way straight to the tunnel.
“I haven’t had the medical report, to be honest,” McKenna said. “He got a firm hit on his back.
“I think it all locked up, so that isn’t great, so we’ll have to see how he is over the next few days. But I haven’t had a report yet.”
Town fans will hope the Wales international is OK to take his place up front when the Blues travel to face Norwich City in next Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Carrow Road.
