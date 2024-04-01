|Ipswich Town 3 v 2 Southampton
SkyBet Championship
Monday, 1st April 2024 Kick-off 17:30
Martin: We Were the Best Team, We Didn't Deserve to Lose
Monday, 1st Apr 2024 22:45
Southampton boss Russell Martin was in no doubt that his team shouldn’t have been beaten by the Blues.
Jeremy Sarmiento netted a dramatic 97th-minute winner for Town to take Kieran McKenna’s side back to the top of the table and all but end the Saints’ hopes of automatic promotion.
“We were the best team. We didn't deserve to lose,” the former Norwich City man insisted.
“We had 17 shots, five huge chances but missed three. They had relatively little until late on.
“We responded well until we conceded a poor goal, if you were watching the game you would know we were the dominant team and should win the game with two massive chances.
“Then we go down to 10 men and we responded well even at 2-2. Brooksy [David Brooks] goes through in the box and nearly squares it for 3-2.
“It was a brilliant performance and if we play like that between now and the end of the season we will be fine.
“It gives me huge amounts of confidence and encouragement about what is to come. We played brilliantly tonight, nobody can say anything else.
“I am not saying it’s not a blow, it hurts a lot, but we will only know how much of a blow it was in four weeks.
“It hurts but I don’t know if [automatic promotion’s] gone, we have eight games and if we play like that I really think we can win all eight.
“That would put us on 98 points and I don’t think anyone has not got promoted on that, so we will aim for that while it’s still there.”
Regarding his team failing to take chances, he added: “It’s not a technical thing, they can all score. Sometimes it was great defending or goalkeeping, maybe it’s just a lack of composure in certain times.
“We have also conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded, so I am not going to blame anyone. We have scored a lot of goals this season so I don’t think it’s been a problem until now.”
Regarding James Bree’s 85th minute red card for bringing down Leif Davis when the left-back was in on goal, Martin added: “I think Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] is getting there but I have only seen it once so I don’t know.”
Quizzed on reports that Saints director of football Jason Wilcox has resigned to take up a role with Manchester United, Martin spikily responded: “Give me more than 10 minutes to get over tonight’s disappointment, and I’ll have more for you.
“You know my feelings on Jason, I have just had a text saying how proud he was of the performance. Once I know more I’ll tell you.”
