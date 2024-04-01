Martin: We Were the Best Team, We Didn't Deserve to Lose

Monday, 1st Apr 2024 22:45 Southampton boss Russell Martin was in no doubt that his team shouldn’t have been beaten by the Blues. Jeremy Sarmiento netted a dramatic 97th-minute winner for Town to take Kieran McKenna’s side back to the top of the table and all but end the Saints’ hopes of automatic promotion. “We were the best team. We didn't deserve to lose,” the former Norwich City man insisted. “We had 17 shots, five huge chances but missed three. They had relatively little until late on. “We responded well until we conceded a poor goal, if you were watching the game you would know we were the dominant team and should win the game with two massive chances. “Then we go down to 10 men and we responded well even at 2-2. Brooksy [David Brooks] goes through in the box and nearly squares it for 3-2. “It was a brilliant performance and if we play like that between now and the end of the season we will be fine. “It gives me huge amounts of confidence and encouragement about what is to come. We played brilliantly tonight, nobody can say anything else. “I am not saying it’s not a blow, it hurts a lot, but we will only know how much of a blow it was in four weeks. “It hurts but I don’t know if [automatic promotion’s] gone, we have eight games and if we play like that I really think we can win all eight. “That would put us on 98 points and I don’t think anyone has not got promoted on that, so we will aim for that while it’s still there.” Regarding his team failing to take chances, he added: “It’s not a technical thing, they can all score. Sometimes it was great defending or goalkeeping, maybe it’s just a lack of composure in certain times. “We have also conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded, so I am not going to blame anyone. We have scored a lot of goals this season so I don’t think it’s been a problem until now.” Regarding James Bree’s 85th minute red card for bringing down Leif Davis when the left-back was in on goal, Martin added: “I think Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] is getting there but I have only seen it once so I don’t know.” Quizzed on reports that Saints director of football Jason Wilcox has resigned to take up a role with Manchester United, Martin spikily responded: “Give me more than 10 minutes to get over tonight’s disappointment, and I’ll have more for you. “You know my feelings on Jason, I have just had a text saying how proud he was of the performance. Once I know more I’ll tell you.”

Photo: TWTD



dyersdream added 22:52 - Apr 1

Awwww didums 5

Bluedocker added 22:54 - Apr 1

Tough titty ya budgie b@stard 5

bluesman added 22:54 - Apr 1

Weell there are 97 minutes in a football match and Town were the better side for about 30 of them. But more importantly our forwards used our minutes to put the ball in the net. Especially the last one! Unbelievable. 3

Gforce added 22:55 - Apr 1

Those grapes he ate,must have been very sour. 2

Carberry added 22:58 - Apr 1

Hey, that's football for you, Russell. 1

TractorfactorSteve added 22:59 - Apr 1

Didn't score as many and conceded more. Deserved to win? Plonker. 2

churchmans added 23:00 - Apr 1

He was in terms of the first 60mins they totally dominated and controlled us!

But this is football! There is no script to follow! It is 90+minutes of skill,fitness,belief

And we turned up when it mattered! We thoroughly deserved the win but I will sat this....

Whatever leauge we are in next year the defensive has to have changes! As there getting baled out on a regular basis!

I was nearly in tears so emotional 2

Edmundo added 23:00 - Apr 1

Good manager but naive compared to our Kieran. His team ran out of steam last 25 minutes. Ours didn't. COYB! 1

peckam added 23:01 - Apr 1

Wow! Better team 1st half but not 2nd. Town hunted them down all over the pitch from the start of the 2nd half.

He’s a very bitter man. Also deluded if they were brilliant 2nd half.

Perhaps he is jealous that we have just doubled them!!

Does he like Murphy’s??

Uppa Towen!! 1

62WasBest added 23:13 - Apr 1

Martin. This isn't ice dancing. You don't get points for style, nor do you get what you believe you deserve. You get points for not being beaten and even more points for legally getting the ball in the net more times than the opposition. The rules are quite simple really. 0

barrystedmunds added 23:25 - Apr 1

I think it’s clear to everyone that the three relegated teams have by far the most technically gifted squads with premier league savvy to back it up BUT there’s other factors at work here.

We have shown that while we may not have the glitzy lineups, boy do we have team spirit and desire.

He does himself no favours with his comments and being a bit more magnanimous in defeat might have been a better option.

1

pennblue added 23:26 - Apr 1

credit where it is due, Southampton were outstanding 1st half and deserved something from the game and it was a fantastic game of football to remember.



I can understand he is upset, trouble is he will likely rest players against Leeds and Leicester now 0

Karlosfandangal added 23:27 - Apr 1

So all Town have to do is win 4 games and they will have 99 points so that’s us up Too then Mr Martin.

Poor Leeds and Leicester



O I bet you wish it was that easy, you played well and put us under for an hour. You will play us or Leeds or Leicester in the play off final 0

chepstowblue added 23:42 - Apr 1

He isn't wrong. For 65mins we didn't deserve to be on the same pitch as them, and were sleepwalking our way to an inevitable defeat. We seem to lull teams into a false sense of security, but from next to nowhere we summon up these extraordinary powers of recovery when all seems lost. This particular game is even harder to explain than Leicester, WBA, or Bristol City. Remarkable resilience. 0

