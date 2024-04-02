U18s Host Millwall

Tuesday, 2nd Apr 2024 11:10

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Millwall at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at home in their previous match just over a week ago, are eighth in the table with the Lions fifth, five points ahead having played two fewer games.





Photo: Blair Ferguson