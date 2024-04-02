Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Defeat Millwall
Tuesday, 2nd Apr 2024 16:12

Town’s U18s beat Millwall 3-1 in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road this afternoon.

The Blues went ahead through defender Henry Curtis (pictured), who along with teammate Nick Nkansa-Dwamena recently had a spell on trial at QPR, on 28, then Afi Adebayo added a second four minutes later.

Millwall pulled a goal back through Bowman on 38, but Town sealed the three points on 58 through Revi Domi.

U18s: Fleischer (Fletcher 83), Nkansa-Dwamena (Eldred 46), Graham (Brouwers 46), Ayoola (Rastrick 65), Curtis, Iorpenda, Uzor-Greey (Unadike 65), Towler, Mauge, Domi, Adebayo.



Photo: Matchday Images



