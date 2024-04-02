U18s Defeat Millwall
Tuesday, 2nd Apr 2024 16:12
Town’s U18s beat Millwall 3-1 in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road this afternoon.
The Blues went ahead through defender Henry Curtis (pictured), who along with teammate Nick Nkansa-Dwamena recently had a spell on trial at QPR, on 28, then Afi Adebayo added a second four minutes later.
Millwall pulled a goal back through Bowman on 38, but Town sealed the three points on 58 through Revi Domi.
U18s: Fleischer (Fletcher 83), Nkansa-Dwamena (Eldred 46), Graham (Brouwers 46), Ayoola (Rastrick 65), Curtis, Iorpenda, Uzor-Greey (Unadike 65), Towler, Mauge, Domi, Adebayo.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]