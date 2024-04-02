Davis in Team of the Week

Tuesday, 2nd Apr 2024 16:27

Blues left-back Leif Davis has been named in the Team of the Week following his performance in yesterday’s stupendous 3-2 victory over Southampton at Portman Road.

The 24-year-old lashed in Town’s opening goal, played a role in Nathan Broadhead’s equaliser, then supplied the pass for Jeremy Sarmiento’s late, late winner.

Also named in the select XI is former Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic, currently with QPR.





Photo: Matchday Images