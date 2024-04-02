El Mizouni's Season Over
Tuesday, 2nd Apr 2024 16:55
On-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni’s season with Leyton Orient is over after he suffered a knee injury which will keep him out of action for four months.
The 23-year-old was subbed after 85 minutes of Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City with what was thought to be an MCL injury.
And manager Richie Wellens confirmed after yesterday’s 2-1 home reverse to Peterborough United that the Tunisian international will be out for four months, effectively ending his second loan spell with the O’s.
El Mizouni rejoined Orient in the summer having spent the previous season at Brisbane Road, helping them to the League Two title.
The Paris-born schemer was named Players’ and Manager’s Player of the Year and was included in the EFL League Two Team of the Season during that campaign.
El Mizouni, who has made 41 starts and four sub appearances for the O’s this season, is out of contract with the Blues this summer but with the club having an option for another year.
The midfielder or full-back was eyed by several clubs last summer, among them Derby, Wycombe, Charlton, Watford and Plymouth, before opting to spend a second season with the East London side. Once he is over his injury, a number of them could renew their interest in the close season.
Photo: Action Images
