South-West Branch Meet-Up For Derby

Wednesday, 3rd Apr 2024 11:29

The South West Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Saturday’s live-on-Sky East Anglian derby against Norwich City in Bath (KO 12.30pm).

The venue is the Ludo Sports Bar, 9 Brunel Square, Bath, BA1 1SX, which is next to Bath Spa Railway Station.





Photo: Contributed