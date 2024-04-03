Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
South-West Branch Meet-Up For Derby
Wednesday, 3rd Apr 2024 11:29

The South West Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Saturday’s live-on-Sky East Anglian derby against Norwich City in Bath (KO 12.30pm).

The venue is the Ludo Sports Bar, 9 Brunel Square, Bath, BA1 1SX, which is next to Bath Spa Railway Station.


Photo: Contributed



Guthrum added 11:47 - Apr 3
Looking forward to it!
