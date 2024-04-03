TWTD League Calculator 2023/24

Wednesday, 3rd Apr 2024 12:16

With just six games to go in the Championship promotion race, Town are top of the table following Monday's extraordinary 3-2 victory over Southampton, so give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess whether they can stay there and win promotion back to the Premier League.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images