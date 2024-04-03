McKenna Nominated For Manager of the Season
Wednesday, 3rd Apr 2024 14:32
Town boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated for the EFL Championship Manager of the Season award.
The Blues boss is short-listed alongside Daniel Farke of Leeds and Hull City’s Liam Rosenior.
The winner will be announced at the EFL’s annual awards ceremony which will be held in London on Sunday 14th April.
Perhaps surprisingly, no Town players are nominated for the division’s Player of the Season gong with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) and Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) those in the running.
The Goal of the Season award, in which Wes Burns must be a strong contender for his strike against Coventry, and the divisional select XIs will be announced on the night.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Southampton (Home) by ad_wilkin
In a season in which Town have broken so many records for a newly-promoted side, they continue to fight tooth and nail for promotion against the three recently-relegated, formerly established Premier League teams.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers (Away) by ad_wilkin
Following a much need international break for Town it’s the Easter double, starting with a trip to Blackburn Rovers, who are without a win in eight games.
Let’s All Take a Deep Breath by tractorboykent
It started with boos at the end of the QPR home game. Since then there have been a steady flow of churlish criticism of bad results and performances – despite the extreme rarity of both. Some ‘fans’ seem to seriously think that we should be walking this league.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Opposition Preview - Plymouth Argyle (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s the long trip down the West Coast to face last season’s League One champions.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]