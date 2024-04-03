McKenna Nominated For Manager of the Season

Wednesday, 3rd Apr 2024 14:32 Town boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated for the EFL Championship Manager of the Season award. The Blues boss is short-listed alongside Daniel Farke of Leeds and Hull City’s Liam Rosenior. The winner will be announced at the EFL’s annual awards ceremony which will be held in London on Sunday 14th April. Perhaps surprisingly, no Town players are nominated for the division’s Player of the Season gong with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) and Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) those in the running. The Goal of the Season award, in which Wes Burns must be a strong contender for his strike against Coventry, and the divisional select XIs will be announced on the night.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tommy_ITFC added 14:37 - Apr 3

He bloody deserves it 5

Help added 14:38 - Apr 3

Looks like they think it is all down to one man as no player nominated -1

RegencyBlue added 14:40 - Apr 3

I wonder who will come 2nd and 3rd between Farke and Rosenior! 0

Suffolkboy added 14:45 - Apr 3

It doesn’t matter if he’s the winner ; in our eyes he’s worked miracles by enthusiasm ,dedication and the greatest man management !!

ITFC and we are the truly lucky ones !

Well done KM !

COYB 3

JewellintheTown added 14:53 - Apr 3

We're all biased but no serious independent could argue KM getting it. 1

Orraman added 14:57 - Apr 3

Surely the selection of Kieran as Championship Manager of the season is a no - brainier. Yes, Farke has done a reasonable job but so he should given the advantage of a multi million pound team competing against so many clubs of more modest means. Fair play to Rosenior but he has hardly set the division on fire.

With regard to Championship Player of the year, nominating an Ipswich player would be a difficult selection as we do not have a Superstar but we do have a Supersquad where every member has played an integral part of our success this season. Their work rate, willingness to accept their part as a squad player and loyalty to each other is what has made Ipswich what they are. There is no “i” in Team. All for One and One for All!! 0

WiltsBlue added 14:57 - Apr 3

No question about it Manager of the season but how players in the team have we got for Goal of the season as well?... especially Burn:s 1

barrystedmunds added 14:58 - Apr 3

Definitely not Farke, with that squad I could’ve won the league; Rosenoir is a strange one , I’d have thought Robins at Coventry was more deserving but there’s only one winner to my mind. 1

Marinersnose added 15:26 - Apr 3

Leif Davis not in contention ?? Really 0

VanDusen added 15:27 - Apr 3

No contest - even if we don't go up. Good to see Rosenior being recognised. I think even tho we took them apart at PR, their style is one of the most attractive in the league and I don't think many would have expected them in and around the playoffs. Frankly if we did lose McKenna (which I don't think will happen until he takes up and sees where he can finish us) he might be a good fit to come back to us one day? 0

WubbleU added 15:42 - Apr 3

If I were Kieron I would hand it straight back when presented. If Leif isn't even worth a player of the year nomination the awards clearly aren't worth having. 0

