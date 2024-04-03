Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 35 - John Wark

Wednesday, 3rd Apr 2024 22:31

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV with star guest John Wark is now available.

Wark talks about how he joined Town, why his family were miserable after the 1978 FA Cup final, how he scored so many headed goals, winning the PFA Player of the Year, being dubbed in Escape to Victory, winning the Second Division in his third spell and much, much more.

Host Mark Murphy is also joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

