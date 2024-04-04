McKenna: Nice to Be Recognised But I'm a Figurehead For So Many Others

Thursday, 4th Apr 2024 17:10 Town boss Kieran McKenna says it’s flattering to be nominated for the EFL Manager of the Season award but that he is a figurehead for plenty of people’s hard work at the club. McKenna is short-listed alongside Daniel Farke of Leeds and Hull City’s one-time Town loanee Liam Rosenior. The winner will be announced at the EFL’s annual awards ceremony which will be held in London on Sunday 14th April. “It's nice to be recognised in that way and, as I'll always say with the individual awards or recognition, whether it's for myself or for the players, it's representative of so many people working here at the football club,” he said. “From players to staff to ownership to board and to so many others at the football club that play a part in making the team successful and making the team continue to improve and helping the team to make the step up that it has this season. “So to be one of the figureheads of that and to be recognised with the nomination is, of course, pleasing but also pleasing for everyone who's been involved in the team's success.” McKenna has been backed to claim the award by Norwich manager David Wagner. “What he has done is remarkable,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “It's big, big credit to him and his staff. What he has done in this season, where they are, how they play, and how they approach it is outstanding. And from my point of view, he totally deserved to win the manager of the year in the season. “We play against the top side of the league after 40 games. They are on this position for a reason. I think this makes it even more exciting, if you are able to test yourself against the best. "They deserve all the credit because they've played a fantastic season but this doesn't change that our aim will be to try everything and to invest everything to beat them. I think this is crystal clear and this is what we would like to do. "They are very well drilled, very well organised and they have played a lot for a long time together. Now they have a lot of routines which click together without them even having to think about it. "That can happen if you work so long together, and obviously they’ve been flying now a few years which gives you a lot of confidence.”

Photo: TWTD



