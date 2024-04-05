U18s in Action at Burnley

Friday, 5th Apr 2024 10:37

Town’s U18s are in action away against Burnley at the Clarets’ training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues, who beat Millwall 3-1 at Playford Road on Tuesday, are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Lancastrians sixth in PDL2 North.

Meanwhile, Town’s U15s won the HatchTech Tournament, hosted by Dutch side VV Dovo, last week.

The Blues topped their group, beating Nottinghamshire side Fernwood Foxes 3-0, then another Dutch team VRC and the hosts both 4-0.

They then overcame a third Dutch side Houten 5-0 in the semi-finals before once again beating VV Dovo 4-0 in the final.





Photo: Action Images