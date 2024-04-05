Later Kick-Off at Hull Due to Sky Coverage
Friday, 5th Apr 2024 14:07
Town’s trip to Hull City on Saturday 27th April has moved to an 8pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage.
The game, the Blues’ penultimate away game of the season with the trip to Coventry following on the following Tuesday, which is also on Sky, was originally set to get under way at 3pm the same day.
Town defeated the Tigers, who are managed by former Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, 3-0 at Portman Road earlier in the season.
