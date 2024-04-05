Later Kick-Off at Hull Due to Sky Coverage

Friday, 5th Apr 2024 14:07 Town’s trip to Hull City on Saturday 27th April has moved to an 8pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage. The game, the Blues’ penultimate away game of the season with the trip to Coventry following on the following Tuesday, which is also on Sky, was originally set to get under way at 3pm the same day. Town defeated the Tigers, who are managed by former Blues loanee Liam Rosenior, 3-0 at Portman Road earlier in the season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Westy added 14:56 - Apr 5

This must be some sort of record - the number of times Town have been on Sky this season. It is so tight at the top that small margins such as less recovery time before the away game at Coventry on the following Tuesday may be significant. What is the betting that by the Coventry game comes around that will also be televised live! 0

FramlinghamBlue added 14:58 - Apr 5

The cov game is already on sky 1

scooby added 14:59 - Apr 5

Absolute joke when r the tv companies gonna start thinking about the fans. Covud proved how much football needs the fans to make the game whaf it js andyet time and time again the thing that matters the most is the one most compromised 0

