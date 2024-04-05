West Anglia Branch Meet-Up For Derby

The West Anglia Branch of the Supporters Club (WABITS) have arranged a meet-up in Bedford for those unable to attend the East Anglian derby against Norwich City on Saturday (KO 12.30pm).

With the landlord's permission they will be meeting from midday at The George and Dragon with the match shown on two screens. Any local supporters are welcome to attend.

Fans have arranged to meet-up in various locations across the country and world for the fixture, including London, the South-West and Singapore.





Photo: Contributed