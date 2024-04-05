Downes: Fans Don't Know the Full Story of Town Exit

Friday, 5th Apr 2024 16:24 Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes says Town fans don’t know the full story of his departure in the summer of 2021 when he made a £1.4 million move to Swansea City. Academy product Downes made his first competitive return to Portman Road with Southampton on Monday and was booed by some of his old supporters during the Blues’ dramatic last-gasp 3-2 victory over the Saints, with whom the 25-year-old is spending the season on loan from West Ham. Downes was among the players made to train with the U23s during pre-season ahead of 2021/22 as manager Paul Cook sought to make it clear who he wanted to remain part of his squad as he cleared the decks in his famous ‘demolition man’ summer. “The fans have absolutely no idea,” Downes told BBC Radio Solent when asked about the booing. “The manager didn't want me at the time I left, he put me with the U23s team, what did they want me to do?” The 25-year-old added: “It does wind me up a little bit, the fans don't know the full story of what happened at Ipswich. “They got sell-on fees after I left [when he joined West Ham from Swansea in 2022 for £9 million, understood to be 20 per cent of profit] and money for my sale. It is what it is though, fans are fans.” Downes admitted he was still recovering from Monday’s defeat to his old club, a result which almost certainly ended his current loan side’s hopes of winning automatic promotion. “I find it hard to get over tough results,” the Brentwood-born schemer admitted. “I'm still recovering to be honest, it takes me a good few days mentally to put it to bed.” Southampton face an improving Blackburn Rovers side at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments