Moore Starts at Norwich

Saturday, 6th Apr 2024 11:57 Kieffer Moore starts for the Blues as boss Kieran McKenna names an unchanged team for this lunchtime’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road (KO 12.30pm). Striker Moore had been a doubt with a back problem suffered in Monday’s 3-2 defeat of Southampton at Portman Road. Norwich make one change from the team which lost 3-1 at Leicester on Monday with Shane Duffy replacing Jacob Sørensen at the centre of the defence. Former Town midfielder Liam Gibbs is on the bench. Norwich City: Gunn, Stacey. Gibson, Duffy, McCallum, McLean (c), Nunez, Sainz, Sara, Sargent, Barnes. Subs: Long, Gibbs, van Hooijdonk, Fassnacht, Batth, Fisher, Welch, Aboh, Montoia. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Ball, Travis, Taylor, Harness, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: Matchday Images



ellaandred added 12:09 - Apr 6

Not unchanged. Jackson started on Monday and Broadhead was on the bench. 2

eunos added 12:09 - Apr 6

That's great news, COYB. 0

Town_Jewells added 12:10 - Apr 6

No George Edmundson on the bench 0

FrankMarshall added 12:13 - Apr 6





https://www.tamesidecorrespondent.co.uk/2023/11/22/former-denton-teacher-stays-c Good article on the referee: 0

