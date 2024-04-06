Norwich City 1-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 6th Apr 2024 14:35 Town’s long, long wait for East Anglian derby success continues following a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road. The Blues, who went into the weekend top of the Championship but may not be by the time the fixtures are complete, were never at their best with Marcelino Nunez’s 39th-minute free-kick giving the Canaries the lead and Town huffing and puffing unconvincingly as they looked for a leveller in the second half. Kieffer Moore started for the Blues as boss Kieran McKenna named an unchanged team from the 3-2 home victory over Southampton on Monday, aside from Nathan Broadhead replacing Kayden Jackson. Striker Moore had been a doubt with a back problem suffered in that game. Norwich made one change from the team which lost 3-1 at Leicester on Monday with Shane Duffy replacing Jacob Sørensen at the centre of the defence having done the same from the bench against the Foxes. Former Town midfielder Liam Gibbs was on the bench. In blazing sunshine but with the wind gusting, the Canaries won an early corner, Town keeper Vaclav Hladky punching to the edge of his area from where Borja Sainz shot deep into the stand behind the goal. But Town quickly began to take charge, an Omari Hutchinson cross from the right in the third minute appearing to hit a Norwich arm but with referee Matthew Donohue showing no interest. The Blues, with former midfielder Kieron Dyer and boxer Fabio Wardley in the away end, won another corner within a minute when another Hutchinson cross was cut out. The corner was played short to Sam Morsy but referee Donohue whistled for a foul before the skipper’s deep cross reached Broadhead beyond the far post. On eight, Norwich right-back Jack Stacey’s shanked cross momentarily looked like it might catch Hladky out but the keeper got back to claim. Two minutes later, with the home side now seeing most of the ball, Stacey sent a low ball across the face and wide having exchanged passes with Josh Sargent after winning a challenge with Leif Davis deep in his own team’s half. Town began to see more of the ball again, while also stopping Norwich passing out from the back with determined pressing, but without managing to create a chance, with too many passes in the final third not finding their man. The Blues had their first effort at goal in the 22nd minute, Cameron Burgess heading well over at the near post from Davis’s left-sided corner, the full-back having won the kick himself having been found behind Stacey, playing a similar role for the Canaries down that flank. Both teams continued to have spells on the ball but without any causing any penalty box danger. On 29, Gabriel Sara smashed a free-kick from 30 yards high and wide. There was a scare for the Blues just after the half-hour when Sargent was sent breaking away into the Town half. Axel Tuanzebe got across to take the ball away from the US international just outside the area, however, referee Donohue gave a free-kick. The Blues players surrounded the referee as the home fans and team bayed for a red card. However, after a long wait, and perhaps advice from his assistant who was in a better position to see the incident, Donohue showed a yellow rather than a red card. It was certainly an incident which might have seen a dismissal, however, video evidence showed not only that Tuanzebe had got the ball but that Sargent had been offside. Nunez hit the free-kick into the Town wall and the ball deflected wide for a corner. Norwich were on top, winning another free-kick - for a foul by Burgess on Sargent - then another corner with the Blues unable to take the game out of their final third.

And in the 38th minute they went in front. Morsy fouled Sargent around 30 yards out and Nunez struck a shot which wobbled away from Hladky, who could only palm onto the inside of the post. The ball bounced back across goal and over the line to the delight of the home support. Town looked to hit back straight away, Burgess flicking a back header through to home keeper Angus Gunn, then on 42 a Moore shot deflected out for a corner. The Blues had a claim for a penalty in two additional minutes when Hutchinson went down under the attention of Sainz but appeared to trip over the ball. Moments later, a pass towards the Chelsea loanee was overhit, which summed up much of Town’s first-half display in the final third. Having started brightly, albeit without threatening, the Blues had allowed the Canaries a spell on top in which they won a number of set pieces around the area, and it was from the last of those which the Norfolk side took the lead. Town had one or two spells during the half but without seriously testing Gunn with too many passes going astray in the final third. The Blues made a nervous start to the second half, giving the ball away in their own half on a couple of occasions but with Norwich unable to make anything of the situations. But Town gradually began to dominate the ball with the Canaries seemingly happy to sit in their half and frustrate, while trying to catch the Blues on the break. On 58, with Town having made little impact in the final third, a long ball down the Norwich left struck Sainz, who managed to recover and loop a ball over the advanced Hladky but well wide of the post. Still, it was a warning to the Blues. Two minutes later, Morsy felled Sargent as the striker broke towards the box but referee Donohue saw no foul. The ball eventually reached Stacey, whose low shot was saved by Hladky down to his right. Morsy’s challenge definitely looked a foul, however, it would have been outside the area and in any case Burgess was behind him so it would probably have been a yellow rather than a red card. The Blues, who had shown little threat since the break made a double change, Broadhead and Tuanzebe making way for Jeremy Sarmiento and Harry Clarke. Sarmiento, Monday’s late-winning goalscoring hero, quickly got into the game, sending over a left-wing cross which Moore looped to Gunn, the Blues’ first shot on target. Town continued to dominate with Norwich sitting in their own half. On 67, Hutchinson cut in from the left and struck a low shot which was little trouble for Gunn. Almost immediately Norwich threatened at the other end, but Burgess slid in ahead of Sargent as he broke into the box and Hladky claimed the loose ball. On 70, Morsy was robbed midway inside the Town half and Sargent was able to bring the ball to the edge of the area before hitting a low shot which Hladky stopped and Luke Woolfenden cleared. Norwich were looking more liked to score a second on the break than Town were an equaliser despite their possession and in the 71st minute Sargent again escaped on the left before rolling back into the path of Sainz, who shot well over. Two minutes later, Davis played a low corner to Conor Chaplin from the left, a familiar set piece for Town fans, but for once the forward hit it against his standing leg. That was Chaplin’s last involvement in the game, the 13-goal top scorer making way along with Moore and Luongo for Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi and Jack Taylor. Norwich switched Ashley Barnes for Town academy product Gibbs. As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Hutchinson and Sarmiento combined on the right and the Ecuadorian international struck a shot on the turn but well over. On 85, the ball was looped into the right of the box for Al-Hamadi and the former AFC Wimbledon man tried to loop it over Gunn but it struck the keeper and then the Iraqi international, who tried to knock it back to Hutchinson but with too many yellow shirts ahead of him. Three minutes later, a well-worked move ended with Sarmiento crossing from the right towards Harness, hut the ball got caught under the former Portsmouth man’s feet and he was unable to get in a shot. Town continued to look for an equaliser in five minutes of injury time, Hutchinson seeing a shot from the right of the box blocked. Deep in injury time, Al-Hamadi chased a ball down the middle and claimed he had been man-handled as he burst into the area but again referee Donohue wasn’t interested. Town continued to huff and puff but were unable to conjure another serious chance before the referee’s whistle confirmed that the 15-year wait for a derby win will be extended. Once again the Blues, so good all season, fell short against their greatest rivals, who on the balance of the game deserved the three points. While Town have been the superior side all campaign, they were a pale shadow of themselves for most of the afternoon, putting in perhaps their worst 90 minutes of the season. Having made a relatively positive start, Town allowed the Canaries, who have now won eight in a row at home, to get on top and win a succession of set pieces from which they scored their goal. In the second half, the Blues saw most of the ball with Norwich happy to sit back on their lead but with little success, creating very little in the way of clear-cut chances and Norwich keeper Gunn wasn’t forced to make a serious save all afternoon, while the Canaries always looked a threat on the break. Town’s substitutes, particularly Sarmiento, had some impact but not the game-changing influence on a match they have had on so many occasions this season. Passes which would normally be completed went astray all afternoon, while the Blues were second to the ball all too often, perhaps showing the effects of Monday’s heroics against the Saints or maybe the illness which has hit the camp over the last couple of weeks. The Blues will have to wait until this afternoon’s games to see what effect the defeat has had on their automatic promotion challenge with second-placed Leeds at Coventry, who are seventh, and Leicester in third at home to strugglers Birmingham City. Norwich City: Gunn, Stacey. Gibson, Duffy, McCallum, McLean (c), Nunez, Sainz, Sara, Sargent, Barnes (Gibbs 75). Unused: Long, van Hooijdonk, Fassnacht, Batth, Fisher, Welch, Aboh, Montoia. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe (Clarke 61), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo (Taylor 75), Hutchinson, Chaplin (Harness 74), Broadhead (Sarmiento 61), Moore (Al-Hamadi 75). Unused: Walton, Ball, Travis, Jackson. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester). Att: 27,001 (2,001).

Photo: Action Images/Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



midastouch added 14:36 - Apr 6









As for today, I am obviously totally gutted to lose. But at least I have lots more (hopefully!) Derby games to look forward to in the future (maybe even two more this season!) unlike those who are sadly no longer (Blue or Yellow) with us. Losing to Norwich always stings like hell. But losing a dear friend hurts much, much more! As such, I want to dedicate another painful EA derby loss to my dear Budgie mate Gav, who sadly passed away last month, aged just 51. Despite our big differences over football, I wish to God he'd be ringing, texting, or emailing me now to give me some stick about the result today! Football means the world to me, but I'd swap promotion this season for Town in a heartbeat to have you back here, so you could embrace your loving wife and two young daughters again. I miss you, Gav. You were the best Budgie going! RIP, mate. :-(As for today, I am obviously totally gutted to lose. But at least I have lots more (hopefully!) Derby games to look forward to in the future (maybe even two more this season!) unlike those who are sadly no longer (Blue or Yellow) with us. 17

Steelmonkey added 14:37 - Apr 6

Well that was a piss poor performance, no press no nothing, did they really want to get anything out of that game. 10

Kentish_Tractor added 14:40 - Apr 6

Abject. Didn't deserve to lose but one big mistake from the keeper cost us. Got to hope Leeds/Leicester throw a wobbly now too. 2

Tractorboy58 added 14:41 - Apr 6

Very flat today .. reckon we will have to play them in the Play Offs 7

chepstowblue added 14:41 - Apr 6

A desperately poor performance. We looked mildly interested from the 85th min onwards, but up until then it was a sorry show, and not one associated with an ultra important derby match. Unfortunately this won't be the last fixture.....or defeat to Norwich this season. Perhaps we've used up all of our 'get out of jail cards'. A peculiar performance from a team supposedly brimming with confidence ! 10

TimmyH added 14:42 - Apr 6

Totally underwhelming performance considering what was at stake...what is it with us making Norwich look better than what they are?...okay they rolled about a bit and won some free-kicks but as apparently they're up near the top for set-piece goals what else can you expect?



No intensity from us at all other than the last few minutes...as I said a few weeks back it will be our away displays will be our undoing to make the automatics... 10

Barty added 14:43 - Apr 6

When we needed to put in a performance we failed miserably. Feel sick. 9

bluerico added 14:43 - Apr 6

We didn’t turn up until the last ten minutes and could not retrieve anything. 10

blue86 added 14:43 - Apr 6

Well......the wait goes on..... and on... Norwich always look like they want it more, and more up for it. We're having a great season, but Norwich run is very boring and very embarrassing. Might have to call in sick Monday! It will be endless abuse for me! Sigh 5

MVBlue added 14:43 - Apr 6

Norwich played the game their way today like Wagners Huddersfield, very physical too. We played decent in the second half and Al Hamedis chance was so close. But a couple of our players weren't really at the races today and got Muscled out. McKenna with food for thought today. 4

Broadbent23 added 14:46 - Apr 6

Disappointing. Keiffer should not have played, he did not look his usual robust self. Although he did well defensively. We just did not press enough. Tactically KM got it wrong today. We definitely missed the presence of Wes Burns. Enough said we regroup for next week and hope other results go our way today. Still believe. 4

TimmyH added 14:48 - Apr 6

Sorry to hear about your friend @Midas...51 far too young to leave this life...



As for the goalkeepers fault, are you sure Kentish_Tractor? bounced just in front of him and swerving away to hit the inside of the post - couldn't have got luckier! More at fault was only 2 players in the wall. Keep playing like that and it will be another 15 years until we wait!! 4

SickParrot added 14:52 - Apr 6

A third underwhelming away performance in a row. Despite having plenty of possession we didn't cause the Norwich defence any problems at all until the last 10 minutes but still didn't test the keeper. Very disappointing. Norwich didn't create much either but we gave them chances by giving away too many free kicks and giving away possession in our final third. We're not going to break the Derby day hoodoo or get promoted playing like that. We'll probably play Norwich again in the playoff semifinals so let's hope we play better then. 8

billlm added 14:52 - Apr 6

They have us in there pocket,

No flare no style or guile today,

We will have better days,

4

midastouch added 14:53 - Apr 6

@ TimmyH, thanks for the kind words, it's much appreciated. :-) 3

yorkieblue62 added 14:54 - Apr 6

Just about impossible to play with the same intensity week in week out. The play offs, if it comes to that, will be a great time to snap that 15 year wait. 5

jayceee added 14:55 - Apr 6

That hurt. Not going to echo the comments above and whinge though. We're having an amazing season and expected to lose a few. Sucks that it was against Norwich, but I'm going to blank that out as much as I'm able. COYB - all still to play for! 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:55 - Apr 6

A lacklustre performance today, for reasons unknown. Naarwich looked up for it and were the better team. I hope we haven't run out of steam, but we must press on and see what happens in the last five games. The Budgies will be celebrating tonight, just as we would if we'd won, but let's see where both teams are at the end of the season and after the playoffs. Keep the faith! 2

prebbs007 added 14:56 - Apr 6

No fight no passion no idea and once again we put in our worst performance against our biggest rivals. YET AGAIN Woolfenden was a joke. Week in week out it’s the same. If we had 11 Morsy’s we would be fine. He was the only one putting it in. -1

Global_Blue added 14:58 - Apr 6

Probably the worst performance of the season, which given the opposition and the importance of the game is quite shocking. We just did not turn up. No intensity, second to most balls and no real threat up front, not least until Hamadi came on. I thought Moore in particular was really poor, especially when he let the ball go out for a corner rather than trying to get it back and create something. Chaplin was barely noticeable, which I cant believe I'm writing given the seasson he's had. Hutchinson seemed devoid of ideas. We barely threatened the goal. We're now hoping that Leeds or Leicester slip up, not where we want to be. I know we've had an amazing run this season and we would all have taken being in this position after 41 games at the start of the season. But its really frustrating to play so poorly and after so much good work this season. 3

WizardNinja added 14:58 - Apr 6

Really would have liked to see a bit more passion on the pitch today considering the occasion. Moore is off the pace atm, just shows how much we're missing hirsty and burns . Lets not got ourselves down though , look at where we are! We move on 1

Esseeja added 15:01 - Apr 6

I am very confident in top two and this result has somehow left me unbothered, but that performance wasn't good enough today and we should not be afraid to acknowledge that.



Here is why I'm optimistic;

Hull away is THE away game we should win, they are worse at home than they are away and are currently on a poor run of form, similar to their end of season form last season.

Our home games are likely to obtain the maximum points, our home form should see it through, Middlesbrough will be a very tough game.

The coventry away game is a weekday game, Mckenna's unbeaten weekday form in league games should see at least a draw, it could end up being a miracle that it was moved from a Saturday game to a weekday.



We really need to learn how to play football when the kickoff time is 12:30, though. 1

blueboy1981 added 15:05 - Apr 6

Don’t make Excuses - we weren’t good enough -again - not even for a Point !! 1

Lightningboy added 15:06 - Apr 6

Way off our best..I for one am hoping we don't have to play these "irritants" again this season. 1

RobsonWark added 15:06 - Apr 6

Our worst performance of the season. We never once looked liked scoring. We didn't even try and score in the first half. It was pathetic and embarrrassing. Omari proved he should not be starting games. He is still a boy in a mans game. At the start of the season we were getting the ball to the touchline and pulling it back for players running onto (which is what John Wark used to feed off). Moore had a great chance to pull it back from the touchline but choose to let it run out for a corner. Leif's corners are pretty pathetic most of the time. Omari should have whipped the ball in but choose to keep it in and then couldn't recover to collect it. Why oh why do we keep passing backwards when we get near the 18 yard box. How are we ever going to score if we do not have a shot. 3

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments