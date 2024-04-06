Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: Burns Scan Positive
Saturday, 6th Apr 2024 16:30

Town boss Kieran McKenna says there was positive news from Wes Burns’s latest hamstring scan.

Wales international Burns underwent a second scan on Thursday on the hamstring he injured against Sheffield Wednesday.

“The scan was a positive, so no guarantees yet but we’re certainly more optimistic that we’ll see him before the end of the season,” McKenna said.


TimmyH added 16:36 - Apr 6
Good news!...on a bad day. We'll need him whether starting or off the bench just for the attacking threat and his pace.
2

SoCalTownFan added 16:39 - Apr 6
Whats the news on Hirst? Also , last I heard, expected back before the end of the season.
0

Edmundo added 16:39 - Apr 6
Get him back and we have a chance of still avoiding the playoff hell (Norwich)
2

itfc1108 added 16:45 - Apr 6
We really miss him, and Hutchinson coming off the bench.
1


