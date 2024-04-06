McKenna: Burns Scan Positive

Saturday, 6th Apr 2024 16:30 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there was positive news from Wes Burns’s latest hamstring scan. Wales international Burns underwent a second scan on Thursday on the hamstring he injured against Sheffield Wednesday. “The scan was a positive, so no guarantees yet but we’re certainly more optimistic that we’ll see him before the end of the season,” McKenna said.

Photo: TWTD



TimmyH added 16:36 - Apr 6

Good news!...on a bad day. We'll need him whether starting or off the bench just for the attacking threat and his pace. 2

SoCalTownFan added 16:39 - Apr 6

Whats the news on Hirst? Also , last I heard, expected back before the end of the season. 0

Edmundo added 16:39 - Apr 6

Get him back and we have a chance of still avoiding the playoff hell (Norwich) 2

itfc1108 added 16:45 - Apr 6

We really miss him, and Hutchinson coming off the bench. 1

