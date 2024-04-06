|Norwich City 1 v 0 Ipswich Town
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 6th April 2024 Kick-off 12:30
Wagner: My Players Wanted it More
Saturday, 6th Apr 2024 16:55
Norwich boss David Wagner said he had the feeling his team wanted the derby victory more following the Canaries’ 1-0 defeat of the Blues at Carrow Road.
Marcelino Nunez’s 39th-minute goal proved decisive as Town suffered yet another disappointment in the East Anglian derby.
“I’ve said in the past after our home games that the atmosphere was great or fantastic, this was not the truth,” Wagner said. “Today it was fantastic and great.
“Today it was outstanding, the best since I’m here in charge and everyone has seen what kind of a big influence this has on the big tackles and the 50/50 challenges where, at the end of the day, my players were better.
“I had the feeling they wanted it more, especially in the 50/50 challenges. The workload that they put into the shift, the fighting spirit, the attitude was unbelievable, top class as well.
“They’ve beaten the league leaders, your biggest rivals, deserved from my point of view because we had the clearer-cut chances, second half especially on the counter we were a real threat.
“It took until [Conor] Chaplin’s cutback situation until they had the first chance, a team which has scored so many goals this season.
“To still be in the game and be calm and do your job after they made their super-strength substitutions, which they always have done, was top class.
“A top performance. The only thing was that we should have killed the game earlier. This is maybe something that we can criticise if we like to, but to be fair I don’t like to criticise anything today.
“We said this before, today it’s about us, it’s a league leader, yes they are offensively top-class, playing good football, but let’s make sure it’s about us, about how we play the game, how we approach the game and it’s about us - we need points as well, we have targets as well and this is what the players wanted to show.
“To be fair, there was a big belief in the dressing room before kick-off and to bounce back after not a good performance against Leicester [as they lost 3-1 on Monday] in this manner is top class. A great afternoon.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Norwich City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Saturday 6th April. The East Anglian Derby part two. Following a 2-2 draw at Portman Road earlier in the season, Town will make the short journey to Carrow Road for another attempt to end their winless run against their arch rivals.
Opposition Preview - Southampton (Home) by ad_wilkin
In a season in which Town have broken so many records for a newly-promoted side, they continue to fight tooth and nail for promotion against the three recently-relegated, formerly established Premier League teams.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers (Away) by ad_wilkin
Following a much need international break for Town it’s the Easter double, starting with a trip to Blackburn Rovers, who are without a win in eight games.
Let’s All Take a Deep Breath by tractorboykent
It started with boos at the end of the QPR home game. Since then there have been a steady flow of churlish criticism of bad results and performances – despite the extreme rarity of both. Some ‘fans’ seem to seriously think that we should be walking this league.
Opposition Preview - Bristol City (Home) by ad_wilkin
It’s a tough Tuesday night fixture that’s squeezed in between two long away day trips as Town face Bristol City.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]