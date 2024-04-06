Wagner: My Players Wanted it More

Saturday, 6th Apr 2024 16:55 Norwich boss David Wagner said he had the feeling his team wanted the derby victory more following the Canaries’ 1-0 defeat of the Blues at Carrow Road. Marcelino Nunez’s 39th-minute goal proved decisive as Town suffered yet another disappointment in the East Anglian derby. “I’ve said in the past after our home games that the atmosphere was great or fantastic, this was not the truth,” Wagner said. “Today it was fantastic and great. “Today it was outstanding, the best since I’m here in charge and everyone has seen what kind of a big influence this has on the big tackles and the 50/50 challenges where, at the end of the day, my players were better. “I had the feeling they wanted it more, especially in the 50/50 challenges. The workload that they put into the shift, the fighting spirit, the attitude was unbelievable, top class as well. “They’ve beaten the league leaders, your biggest rivals, deserved from my point of view because we had the clearer-cut chances, second half especially on the counter we were a real threat. “It took until [Conor] Chaplin’s cutback situation until they had the first chance, a team which has scored so many goals this season. “To still be in the game and be calm and do your job after they made their super-strength substitutions, which they always have done, was top class. “A top performance. The only thing was that we should have killed the game earlier. This is maybe something that we can criticise if we like to, but to be fair I don’t like to criticise anything today. “We said this before, today it’s about us, it’s a league leader, yes they are offensively top-class, playing good football, but let’s make sure it’s about us, about how we play the game, how we approach the game and it’s about us - we need points as well, we have targets as well and this is what the players wanted to show. “To be fair, there was a big belief in the dressing room before kick-off and to bounce back after not a good performance against Leicester [as they lost 3-1 on Monday] in this manner is top class. A great afternoon.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueInBerks added 16:58 - Apr 6

He's not wrong 7

Westy added 17:02 - Apr 6

Sorry to say I agree with him. I said when we failed to beat Norwich at Portman Road that there was a lack of urgency and too pedestrian at times. 6

tetchris added 17:07 - Apr 6

He’s right.



This game wasn’t just a derby game, there was more to it than that. This was one of the biggest games in this clubs history with automatic promotion at stake and our players bottled it.

8

hyperbrit added 17:09 - Apr 6

shocking really..they just flat arsed didn't want it 2

NthQldITFC added 17:09 - Apr 6

With Leeds just losing I've almost forgotten about it already. We're what 20 odd points ahead of them and promotion is in own own hands again after an unfortunate blip. Get the Vitamin C into them and win the next two at home and we could be close. 5

blueboy1981 added 17:10 - Apr 6

……. and it showed too, for the duration of the Game ! 0

blueboy1981 added 17:15 - Apr 6

Credit where due - Wagner is spot on with that.

No point in Denial ! 0

Blue_In_Boston added 17:21 - Apr 6

Sadly he's right. What a day to put in a half-hearted performance. 3

slade1 added 17:22 - Apr 6

Wagner 100% correct.

Anyway, lets all forget it now, Leeds lost, lets go again

2

Lightningboy added 17:32 - Apr 6

They've been running their little yellow socks off to try & keep up with our promotion push - bless 'em.



Always in our shadow. 0

RegencyBlue added 17:33 - Apr 6

Hate myself for saying it but he’s absolutely spot on!



We just never really turned up. No passion, no intensity, no obvious desire to win the game. We got what we deserved, nothing.



How much this result hurts us will become clearer as time goes on, we’ve already got a get out of jail free card today with Leeds losing. One thing is for sure though, we will have to play a lot better than today for the final five games to get automatic. 1

Len_Brennan added 17:50 - Apr 6

The better team on the day won, but also, the better manager ON THE DAY won, which was surprising - to be fair to Wagner, he did a number on us ... Today. 1

carlo88 added 18:03 - Apr 6

Same as you lot last week at Leicester when you didn't seem to fancy it much either, wonder why.. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments