Tractor Girls Host MK Dons

Sunday, 7th Apr 2024 09:17

Ipswich Town Women host the MK Dons at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon, their first home game since their Portman Road league debut a fortnight ago (KO 2pm).

Having beaten Chatham Town 5-0 in front of a crowd of 10,173 that afternoon, the Tractor Girls will be hoping their AGL Arena crowd is given a boost.

The Blues, whose remaining three FAWNL Southern Premier Division games after this weekend are also all at the AGL Arena, will be looking to get back to the form they showed against the Chats having lost 1-0 away against Rugby Borough last Sunday.

Town are fifth in the table with the Dons sixth, one point behind but having played a game more.

Keeper Nina Meollo remains unavailable as she is away with the Philippines squad and was an unused sub in Friday’s 3-0 loss to South Korea.

Loan duo Milly Boughton and Elkie Bowyer are back at parent club Tottenham Hotspur and will not feature, but Ruby Doe, who missed last week's game due to illness, is back in the squad.





Photo: Matchday Images