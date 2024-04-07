Eleven Arrests at Derby

Sunday, 7th Apr 2024 16:11 Eleven fans were arrested before, during or after yesterday’s East Anglian derby between the Blues and Norwich City at Carrow Road. Overall, police were pleased with the way their operation, which involved officers from Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and British Transport Police, as well Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service, both clubs and Norfolk County Council, progressed on the day. Superintendent Kris Barnard, Norfolk Police’s matchday policing commander, said: “I’d like to thank everybody at Carrow Road. We know this match means a great deal to both sets of fans who want to show their support and get behind their team, and I’m pleased that they did that with good spirits and humour. “We always said our policing approach would be friendly and fair and our focus was on those people whose behaviour spoils the enjoyment or safety of others. I want to thank everybody for their understanding and cooperation.” The 11 arrests were for a variety of offences, including criminal damage, throwing an object, ASB and letting off a smoke device.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments