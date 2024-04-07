Thomas on Target as Tractor Girls Beat MK Dons

Sunday, 7th Apr 2024 16:41 by Matt Makin Ipswich Town Women returned to winning ways as Natasha Thomas’s goal just before half-time saw them to a 1-0 victory over the MK Dons at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe. Tractor Girls manager Joe Sheehan made one change from the side that suffered a late defeat at Rugby Borough last weekend with Lenna Gunning-Williams replacing Issy Bryant in attack. Eloise King made her first AGL matchday squad appearance of the season since returning to action at Portman Road a fortnight ago, named on the bench alongside Bryant, Leah Mitchell, and Ruby Doe. Ipswich started the game brightly and within four minutes had their first corner of the game, Gunning-Williams heading over from the set piece. Sophie Peskett, as always, was a handful down the right from the first minute and on nine was almost played through by Maisy Barker, but the ball was shielded out for a goal-kick. MK Dons were resolute, however, and looked dangerous on the break. On 11 Rhianne Rush raced into the box on the ball, Town cleared the ball back out for a second attack, before Peskett was on hand to force the ball out for a throw, which Town eventually cleared. Ipswich were on top at the quarter-hour mark, pressing well but not creating any real goalscoring opportunities. On 16 there was a stoppage in play for Town skipper Maria Boswell to receive treatment after a clash with Adekite Fatuga-Dada when attempting to win the ball in the air, however, the defender was able to continue, The Blues continued to be a threat down the right and on 23 Peskett played in an excellent cross towards Lucy O’Brien, who couldn’t quite get a shot away thanks to some strong defending from the away side. A minute later, Ipswich almost opened their account for the day, Kyra Robertson threading the ball to Barker to play a low ball across the box, with the Town forward turning it just wide of goal.

MK immediately went on the counter, Fatuga-Dada’s cross finding its way to Tricia Gould, who shot wide from a tight angle. On 26 Ipswich went close again, O’Brien sending a low ball to set Gunning-Williams rushing into the box only to see her shot smothered. Two minutes later, Town had another corner, Bonnie Horwood finding Boswell in the box but the skipper could only clip her shot over. In the 31st minute, MK had a free-kick from outside the box which caused some chaos in the Town defence, with Laura Mitchell shooting wide. The Tractor Girls were soon back at the other end of the pitch and Thomas was able to find Peskett in the box with a lovely floated ball into the area with the winger holding up well before turning and seeing her shot blocked. Immediately after, O’Brien’s neat pass into a dangerous area was almost reached by Thomas, who slightly mistimed her run to not meet the ball directly. With a minute of first-half normal time remaining, Town broke the deadlock. Barker played a one-two with Peskett before putting in a sublime cross, which Thomas was able to head home to put the Blues ahead. The well-worked goal, Thomas’s 23rd of the season, was just reward for the attacking pressure Town had been exerting over the half. MK piled on the pressure for the restart, but were unable to make any real chances before the referee blew for half-time. The visitors won an early corner at the start of the second half, which was confidently dealt with by Town, who then took control of the game. On 55 Horwood’s blocked shot was followed up by Robertson and went looping towards Thomas, but the Town forward was flagged offside. Six minutes later, Peskett picked out Gunning-Williams in the box, who controlled the ball and got away a shot which was blocked, MK continuing to defend their area in significant numbers. In the 63rd minute, Hughes made a brilliant drive with the ball from the Town half, taking on several players, before being cynically brought down on the edge of the box as she was about to deliver a cross, the challenge resulting in Zoe Creaney receiving the first booking of the game. Soon after, O’Brien tried her luck with a shot from distance but failed to get the ball on target. Ipswich continued to push against a very strong away defence putting bodies on the line to break down attacks. On 71 Gunning-Williams clipped a through ball through the pack towards Barker, who couldn’t quite reach it before it rolled out of play. Almost immediately from the restart, O’Brien’s deflected shot was then headed over for another Town corner. MK made a rare foray forward on 75, Rush playing the ball out to Lucy Wood on the left after bringing the ball from the middle, but Barker was in a good position to cover. A minute later, Sheehan made his first change, replacing Horwood with Mitchell. Not long after the change there was another stoppage as MK goalkeeper Chloe Sansom went down with what appeared to be cramp. On 81, Peskett, again a danger going forward, was brought down just outside the box in a good position, but Boswell’s free-kick went sailing over the bar. On 87 Ipswich goalkeeper Laura Hartley played a back-pass straight out to an opposition player which Town then struggled to clear, conceding a corner which was then cleared up the pitch. The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the dying minutes of the game, but the home side were able to professionally deal with any danger to see the game out for another home win. The result sees Ipswich remain ahead of MK Dons in the table in fifth place, with Portsmouth’s 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle putting them one point away from promotion to the Championship. ITFC Women are back in action next Sunday at the AGL Arena, taking on second-placed Hashtag United in a rearranged fixture which was rained off earlier in the season. Town: Hartley, Barker, Boswell, Williams, Hughes, Roberston, Horwood (Mitchell 76), Peskett, O’Brien (Doe 89), Gunning-Williams, Thomas. Unused: King, Bryant. Att: 541.

