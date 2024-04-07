Academy Midfielder Turner Signs First Pro Deal

Sunday, 7th Apr 2024 23:09

Academy midfielder Steven Turner has signed his first professional contract with the Blues.

Turner wrote on Instagram: “Special moment for me and my family to sign my first professional contract at Ipswich Town. Excited to see what the future holds.”

The 17-year-old second-year scholar has featured for the U18s and U21s this season.





Photo: TWTD