Davis Nominated For PFA Award

Monday, 8th Apr 2024 13:17

Blues left-back Leif Davis has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

Davis, 24, who picked up Town’s own gong for the month, helped the Blues to three clean sheets during March, score once and pick up three assists.

Also nominated are Ethan Ampadu of Leeds, Middlesbrough’s former Town academy graduate Matt Clarke, West Brom's Mikey Johnston, Norwich’s Josh Sargent and Haji Wright of Coventry.

Fans can register their votes here.





Photo: Matchday Images