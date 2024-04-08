Davis Nominated For PFA Award
Monday, 8th Apr 2024 13:17
Blues left-back Leif Davis has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.
Davis, 24, who picked up Town’s own gong for the month, helped the Blues to three clean sheets during March, score once and pick up three assists.
Also nominated are Ethan Ampadu of Leeds, Middlesbrough’s former Town academy graduate Matt Clarke, West Brom's Mikey Johnston, Norwich’s Josh Sargent and Haji Wright of Coventry.
Fans can register their votes here.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]