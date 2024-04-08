Portman Road to Stage County Cup Finals

Monday, 8th Apr 2024 17:28

Portman Road will stage Suffolk FA county cup finals this May for the first time since 2019.

Town, who gave their pitch a major renovation last summer, will host three finals, the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup final between Thurston and Woolverstone United on Monday 20th May (KO 7.30pm), the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup final between AFC Sudbury and Stowupland Falcons the following evening (KO 7.30pm) and the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup final on Wednesday 22nd May (KO 7.30pm) when Leiston’s U23s will take on Trimley Red Devils.

Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium will host the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup final and the Veo Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup final.

“I’m delighted to be able to host five county cup finals at league grounds this season, with two at Colchester United who always host excellent occasions and three back at Portman Road for the first time since 2019,” Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said.

“I’m sure these finals, alongside those already announced, will provide an exciting end to the 2023/24 season.”





Photo: Blair Ferguson