Town Dismiss 400 Staff Tickets Claim

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 09:54 Town have dismissed claims that 20 per cent of its allocation for Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Norwich City was reserved for players and staff. Since the game, which the Blues lost 1-0, posts on the TWTD Forum and on social media have suggested that 400 of the 2,022 seats in the Jarrold Stand were kept back to be sold to staff and their family and friends and not included in the regular sales process. In the summer, the Blues introduced a new Super Blues membership package, costing £39.99, with fans building up their total of points by attending away games throughout the season. The higher the points total, the higher up the priority list fans are pushed and the more likely they are to get tickets for games with smaller allocations, such as Saturday’s. Town say the claim that 20 per cent of the seats were given to staff and players was untrue but that a “limited allocation”, believed to be around half the reported figure, was set aside as is the normal process for an away match. A club spokesperson said that the club was “disappointed” by the reaction. However, they added: “Whilst we won't get every decision right, we will continue to review our processes in all areas of the club and make improvements where necessary.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 09:57 - Apr 9

I'm not sure why people feel an injustice about not getting to watch that match live at Carrow Road. I only watched it on TV and I feel like it was an injustice that I lost 2 hours of my life I'm never getting back! 3

pennblue added 10:07 - Apr 9

We can do a post mortem on this at the next club <> supporters meeting, where it seems more discussion needs to take place for the club to fully understand why people are upset by this. There is no doubt, mixed into this is an added sense of anger (and upset) due to the result at the weekend. Right now, we have to move on and try and use this as energy to rebound strongly tomorrow night. 2

Barty added 10:18 - Apr 9

pennblue - spot on mate. Saturdays result and performance was uncharacteristically poor and disappointing but its gone and we need to concentrate and focus on the remaining 5 games and hopefully secure a top 2 place. The ball is still in our court and us supporters can still play a big part. COYB. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments