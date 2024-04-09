Town Dismiss 400 Staff Tickets Claim
Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 09:54
Town have dismissed claims that 20 per cent of its allocation for Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Norwich City was reserved for players and staff.
Since the game, which the Blues lost 1-0, posts on the TWTD Forum and on social media have suggested that 400 of the 2,022 seats in the Jarrold Stand were kept back to be sold to staff and their family and friends and not included in the regular sales process.
In the summer, the Blues introduced a new Super Blues membership package, costing £39.99, with fans building up their total of points by attending away games throughout the season. The higher the points total, the higher up the priority list fans are pushed and the more likely they are to get tickets for games with smaller allocations, such as Saturday’s.
Town say the claim that 20 per cent of the seats were given to staff and players was untrue but that a “limited allocation”, believed to be around half the reported figure, was set aside as is the normal process for an away match.
A club spokesperson said that the club was “disappointed” by the reaction. However, they added: “Whilst we won't get every decision right, we will continue to review our processes in all areas of the club and make improvements where necessary.”
