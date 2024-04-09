Evening With Osman at Ufford Park

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 10:34

Life’s a Pitch TV legend-in-residence Russell Osman is taking part in an Evening With event at Ufford Park, near Woodbridge on Friday 12th April.

Osman, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 having made 382 starts and three sub appearances, scoring 21 times between 1977 and 1985, will share stories from his time with Town and beyond, his acting career in Escape to Victory, as well his views on the current Blues and their prospects for promotion.

In the second half, the former England international, a member of the 1981 UEFA CUp-winning side, will take questions from the floor.

Doors for standard tickets open at 7.00pm for a 7.30pm, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for early access from 6.00pm for a pre-event glass of fizz and a mingle, meet and greet with the star of the evening.

You can read more and buy tickets for the event here.





Photo: TWTD