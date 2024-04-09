U21s Host Burnley

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 11:19 Town’s U21s are in action against Burnley at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Peterborough a fortnight ago. Town, who have won their last three at home, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Clarets sixth in PDL2 North.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments