U21s Defeat 10-Man Burnley

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 15:36

Jesse Nwabueze netted twice and Steven Turner and Tom Taylor once as Town’s U21s beat 10-man Burnley 4-1 at Playford Road this afternoon.

Town went ahead through Nwabueze in the ninth minute, before Turner, who signed his first pro deal with the club earlier in the week, made it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

The Blues’ third goal came only two minutes later via striker Taylor, but the visitors pulled one back via Joe Bevan on 33 to leave the score 3-1 at half-time.

Two minutes after the restart, the Clarets were reduced to 10 men when Noah Adeyoke was shown a straight red card for a foul on Taylor.

Nwabueze added his second of the game and Town’s fourth on the hour to seal the three points for John McGreal and David Wright’s men.

The result went some way towards avenging Burnley’s U18s’ defeating their Town counterparts 4-0 in Lancashire on Saturday.

U21s: Binns, Agbaje (Babb 46), H Barbrook, Mazionis, O’Connor, Turner (Okunowo 75), Nwabueze (Roberts 60), Carr, T Taylor (Ward 69), Foyo, Ayinde. Unused: Cullum.





Photo: Matchday Images