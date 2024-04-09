Hladky: Contract is Not Yet Signed But I Want to Stay Here

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 16:08 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky says talks are ongoing regarding a new contract and expressed his desire to remain at the Blues beyond the end of this season. The Czech custodian, who has been ever-present in the Blues’ 41 Championship matches so far this campaign, appeared to be out of the picture a year ago until Christian Walton suffered a foot injury on the eve of the season opener in early August. Hladky retained his place in the side and has proved vital in Kieran McKenna’s system that has seen the Blues fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League. The former St Mirren man was subsequently linked with a move back north of the border to Scottish giants Celtic, but confirmed talks are underway regarding extending his deal at Portman Road with his current contract set to expire this summer. “Actually I don’t know,” he said regarding current negotiations. “The contract is not signed yet, so that’s the only thing I know. You can ask someone else. “My biggest point is I want to carry on here because it’s a massive club and I’m so happy coming here every day. I want to stay here, for sure. Hopefully we can find a way to get it done.” The Blues return to Portman Road on Wednesday evening to face Watford in the first of back-to-back home games with Middlesbrough the visitors to Suffolk on Saturday.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Hladky believes each one feels hugely important and says that has been the mood around the squad for a number of weeks, stressing the importance the supporters can play ahead of the home double header. Asked if it felt like the cliché five cup finals, he said: “Yeah, I think it feels like that. It felt two weeks ago like eight cup finals to go, so it is what it is and we always take every game like a cup final. “We know what we are capable of at home, we know we are so strong and with 30,000 people behind us it’s even more so. We are always looking forward to the home games and we know we can probably beat anyone.” Town have been dealing with injuries and illness in recent weeks and, with a busy week ahead, McKenna may need to rotate some players to keep the squad healthy and fresh. That is where squad depth will play a huge role, and Hladky believes that is one of the Blues’ key strengths and says that has been shown previously when changes have been made. “Through the whole season that [squad depth] has been our big strength,” he said. “I think we have proven it many times and this is going to be the same again. “We’ve had a few injuries and a few illnesses but we’ve got 25 lads who are ready to step in and contribute for the team.” Watford currently sit 14th in the table and travel to Portman Road for the first time since 2014, the Blues having beaten the Hornets 2-1 in the reverse fixture in December. Town had to respond from a goal behind when Yaser Asprilla took advantage of an error playing out from the back, something Hladky knows can happen but believes is important to stick to principles. “It was a tense game,” he recalled. “We were 1-0 down but we got a massive win and we were happy with that. “It’s not always easy if you want to play your style and take the risk, sometimes that can happen at any time. You have to be strong mentally to go again and try and show your character, to stay in the game and try to win even if that happens.” He added: “It’s not easy sometimes but if you want to bring another level to your game and your career then you have to be mentally strong. “Obviously, football has changed since [his boyhood hero] Petr Cech played, but you always find mistakes can happen and you’re always looking for the response and how they react. It’s a massive part of it.” Hladky has been heavily praised this season for his calm ability in possession which has been fundamental to the way McKenna likes his side to play. While admitting that previous managers have never utilised this strength in his game through their style of play, the 33-year-old says he has always enjoyed playing with the ball at his feet and the Town manager has been the first to put their full trust in his ability to pick a pass. “Kieran was the man who brings our level to the next level,” he said. “But I have always liked having the ball. “Even if I was part of a team who doesn’t really play from the back, I was like ‘give me the ball!’ and have secret conversations like ‘we can play even if the manager does not like it too much!’.”

