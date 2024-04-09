McKenna: Derby Disappointment Can't Be Allowed to Linger

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 16:41 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the players have trained well over the last couple of days, despite the disappointment of losing Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Norwich. The Blues suffered only their sixth league defeat of the season at Carrow Road, but the 1-0 loss was most painful to take. However, McKenna says his squad have sought to put that behind them ahead of Watford’s visit to Portman Road on Wednesday and then Middlesbrough following the Hornets to Suffolk on Saturday. “The players have trained well,” the Blues manager said. “Of course, there was a lot of disappointment after Saturday, but as professionals you can’t afford to let that linger into the next week. “From Monday morning, the players have come in. We debriefed the game and from then it’s been all about producing two good training sessions and getting ready for the next big games. An important game and a really exciting game to look forward to.” The Blues are second as it stands but with leaders Leicester, who have a game in hand, and third-placed Leeds both in action tonight. The Foxes are away at Millwall, while the Whites host Sunderland. McKenna was asked whether he gets the chance to enjoy everything that goes into the final matches of the season with the final five games deciding whether Town go up automatically or go into the play-offs. “Not really, to be honest,” McKenna admitted. “I don’t watch too many Championship games as a spectator. If I’m watching football tonight, it will be the Champions League. “That’s not because of the level of football, it’s been a fantastic league this season, it’s more enjoyable to switch off an enjoy games that have no correlation to yourself, teams you’re not going to play against. “Of course, the games that we need to watch, we watch a lot of in here [at Playford Road] all during the week, but as a spectator, I don’t tend to watch many of the games. “I’m glad that we’re involved at the top end of the table rather than the bottom because it’s very tight down there and there are some really good squads and clubs down there as well. “But, in terms of the Championship, our only real focus is on ourselves and our games coming up.”

