Young Keeper Gray Recalled Due to Slicker Injury

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 17:21 Town have recalled keeper Henry Gray from his loan spell at Chelmsford City after third-choice Cieran Slicker picked up a knock. New Zealand U20 international Gray joined Town last summer and moved to the Clarets on loan in December. He has impressed while with the Essex side, recording nine clean sheets in 22 National League South matches. Manager Robbie Simpson says the 18-year-old has been recalled to add to the numbers of keepers at Town. “Unfortunately we received a call from Ipswich this morning saying that they wanted to recall Henry due to an injury to one of their keepers. “They always have three matchday keepers so with one out injured, it was Henry’s opportunity to step up. “As much as we would have liked him to stay with us and get some further development in the play-off games, they have their own big picture to think about in terms of getting promoted to the Premier League. “It is an unfortunate thing to happen to us but hopefully it will be a really good thing for Henry, so we thank him for all of his efforts for us and will be paying attention to his future closely.” We understand Slicker, the Blues’ regular third matchday keeper, who recently returned from international duty with Scotland’s U21s, has picked up an injury.

