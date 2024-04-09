Leicester and Leeds Drop Points
Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 22:02
Town will return to the top of the Championship if they beat Watford at Portman Road on Wednesday night, both Leicester and Leeds having dropped points on Tuesday evening.
The Foxes still head the table despite losing 1-0 at Millwall, while Leeds moved second ahead of Town on goal difference having been held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland at Elland Road.
That means a Blues win will see them return to the top of the table by two points, while a draw will see Kieran McKenna’s men move to second behind Leicester, who would have a game in hand, on goal difference.
Photo: Action Images
