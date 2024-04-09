Leicester and Leeds Drop Points

Tuesday, 9th Apr 2024 22:02 Town will return to the top of the Championship if they beat Watford at Portman Road on Wednesday night, both Leicester and Leeds having dropped points on Tuesday evening. The Foxes still head the table despite losing 1-0 at Millwall, while Leeds moved second ahead of Town on goal difference having been held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland at Elland Road. That means a Blues win will see them return to the top of the table by two points, while a draw will see Kieran McKenna’s men move to second behind Leicester, who would have a game in hand, on goal difference.

Photo: Action Images



NITFC added 22:05 - Apr 9

Advantage Ipswich once more 5

hello66 added 22:06 - Apr 9

Let’s get well and truly behind our boys tomorrow night !



Sing your heart out ! our fantastic club needs everyone of you to roar them on!



Blue Army ! 10

Lord_Mac added 22:08 - Apr 9

Twi home wins very important and then we have breathing space. 4

magnus68 added 22:09 - Apr 9

A huge opportunity , we just must take! 6

Gforce added 22:16 - Apr 9

Tonight's results mean nothing, unless we do our job tomorrow night.

100% focus required tomorrow , no silly mistakes at the back.

COYB. Stay focused !! 7

bluelad7 added 22:18 - Apr 9

Tomorrow night won’t come soon enough. Let’s batter them. 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 22:19 - Apr 9

This is so exciting - we could have been streets ahead with a win on Saturday and miraculously, we’re back in the driving seat. We really have to bring it home and do so in style.



LET’S GOOOOOOOO! 2

Europablue added 22:20 - Apr 9

Gforce The material difference is that 5 wins would guarantee us promotion, whereas now 4 wins and a draw will do it! Hopefully we knock out one of those wins tomorrow, and we'll see how generous Leeds are feeling because it's not easy to win every remaining match. 2

warktheline added 22:28 - Apr 9

As I’ve been saying there’s plenty of twists and turns still to come! The amount of posts that come on here with knee jerk reactions to a defeat, it’s ludicrous! Check the bigger picture people, it’s not just us that lose the ‘occasional game’, Leeds and Leicester do too! 2

Gforce added 22:31 - Apr 9

@Europa.......all three at the top have difficult games,still to come.Fingers crossed you are right and we get off to a good start tomorrow! 1

