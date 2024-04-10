Four Changes For Blues Against Watford

Wednesday, 10th Apr 2024 19:09 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for this evening’s home game against Watford, which could see the Blues return to the top of the Championship. Harry Clarke comes in at right-back, George Edmundson at right centre-half, Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield and Kayden Jackson wide on the right for Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Woolfenden, Massimo Luongo and Conor Chaplin, who are all on the bench. Watford make two changes from the side which drew 0-0 at home to Preston on Saturday with Mattie Pollock and Giorgi Chakvetadze coming in for Francisco Sierralta and Emmanuel Dennis. Former Town loanee Jake Livermore is on the Hornets’ bench. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Tuanzebe, Travis, Luongo, Harness, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Al-Hamadi. Watford: Bachmann, Hoedt (c), Porteous, Lewis, Pollock, Chakvetadze, Asprilla, Bayo, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe, Andrews. Subs: Hamer, Sierrata, Ince, Livermore, Rajovic, Kone, Dennis, Martins, Morris. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 19:19 - Apr 10

Not often that we've seen Woolfie on the bench this season, will be interesting to see how these changes effect the defence...I think Luongo needs to be rested he seems a tad off the pace at the moment. COYB! win this! 0

Billysherlockblue added 19:27 - Apr 10

Going for physicality imo 0

Stato added 19:27 - Apr 10

I'm not a fan of Hutchinson at 10 but I know he likes playing there and KM has been giving him lots of game time there. 0

