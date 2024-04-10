Ipswich Town 0-0 Watford - Half-Time

Wednesday, 10th Apr 2024 20:45 The Blues and Watford remain locked at 0-0 at half-time, Nathan Broadhead having hit the post and Kieffer Moore having been denied a goal by a remarkable save from a near-point-blank header. Town boss Kieran McKenna made four changes from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich with Harry Clarke coming in at right-back, George Edmundson at right centre-half, Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield and Kayden Jackson wide on the right for Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Woolfenden, Massimo Luongo and Conor Chaplin, who are all dropped to the bench. Watford made two changes from the side which drew 0-0 at home to Preston on Saturday with Mattie Pollock and Giorgi Chakvetadze coming in for Francisco Sierralta and Emmanuel Dennis. Town had a chance within 14 seconds of the start, Jackson having been found just outside the area to the left and momentarily in space but his shot was blocked. The opening spell was well contested with Watford’s first effort in the ninth minute, Yaser Asprilla trying to catch Vaclav Hladky off his line from not far inside the Town half but the Colombian international lifted the ball over the bar. On 10, Kieffer Moore headed well over from a Leif Davis free-kick on the left when the Wales international will feel he ought to have done better. Town began to take full control and in the 15th minute Omari Hutchinson, playing in the central role behind Moore, was almost played in on goal on the right of the box following some sharp passing involving skipper Sam Morsy, Clarke and Moore. Three minutes later, another well-worked move, Clarke having done well down the right, ended with Moore teeing-up Nathan Broadhead just outside the area but the Wales forward’s firmly-hit shot was too close to Hornets’ keeper Daniel Bachmann, who saved.

On 21, Hutchinson was sent flying by an off-the-ball bodycheck by Ryan Porteous in the centre circle as Moore ran towards the area on the left before being dispossessed. Referee Sam Barrott stopped play to allow the on-loan Chelsea man to undergo treatment and then spoke to Porteous but without giving a foul or issuing a card. Hutchinson was OK to carry on. The Jamaica international appeared stung into action by the incident and in the 25th minute he skipped into the right of the area past two defenders before his low cross was cut out. In the 28th minute, Morsy sent Jackson away on the right behind Porteous and the former Accrington man crossed low towards the near post from where Moore shot not too far wide. On the half hour, the wideman was sent away again but this time his cross was too long. Town were on top but yet to create the chance which would give them the lead. Three minutes later, Clarke was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Chakvetadze just inside the Town half. Edmundson cut out the free-kick but then his pass to Morsy gave the ball back to Watford not far outside the area and Jamal Lewis eventually looped a cross into Hladky’s hands at the far post. In the 36th minute, Broadhead turned his man and drove towards the area before hitting a shot which again had power but was once more straight at Bachmann. The Wales international went much closer to breaking the deadlock two minutes later when he dug out a shot from the edge of the area and beat Bachmann low to the keeper’s left but struck the inside of the post. The ball bounced agonisingly across the face of goal before being cleared. Town were by now wholly dominant with the crowd sensing a goal might come at any time. And the Blues threatened again on 38, a low Jackson cross from the right reaching Taylor on the edge of the box but the former Peterborough midfielder’s effort struck Broadhead in front of him with the Welshman trying desperately to get out of his way. Three minutes later, Taylor played a free-kick to Morsy 35 yards out and the Egyptian international brought it forward before hitting a shot which was too close to Bachmann, who saved. The Austrian keeper was forced into a much better stop on 43, somehow blocking a powerful point-blank Moore header and pushing it round the post after Clarke had stood the ball up from the right. That was to prove the best and last chance of a half from which the Blues ought to have gone in in front having been well in charge for the most part and having had a number of good opportunities. Broadhead will have been disappointed to have shot too close to the keeper on a couple of occasions before he hit the post, then Moore will wonder how Bachmann saved his header which looked a certain goal. At the other end, Watford had been unable to manage a shot on target. If Town continue in the same vein in the second half they should find a way through the Hornets and claim the three points which will take them back to the top of the table. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Tuanzebe, Travis, Luongo, Harness, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Al-Hamadi. Watford: Bachmann, Hoedt (c), Porteous, Lewis, Pollock, Chakvetadze, Asprilla, Bayo, Dele-Bashiru, Kayembe, Andrews. Subs: Hamer, Sierrata, Ince, Livermore, Rajovic, Kone, Dennis, Martins, Morris. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments