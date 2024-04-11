Wardley Could Fight at Portman Road This Year

Thursday, 11th Apr 2024 09:32 British and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley could fight at Portman Road later this year, which the boxer says would be a dream come true. The 29-year-old recently retained his belts following sensational draw with Frazer Clarke at The O2, a fight hailed as a classic, raising the Chantry fighter’s national profile significantly. Wardley is a Town fan and is a regular at home games and was also at Saturday’s derby at Carrow Road. A Portman Road fight has long been mooted and CEO Mark Ashton hopes it could happen as soon as this year. “We're immensely proud of Fabio for what he has achieved over these past few years,” Ashton told Sky Sports. “We've always been open to him fighting at Portman Road in his hometown in front of what will be a huge crowd. “Of course with anything, the time needs to be right for both the club and Fabio, but when that time is right, Portman Road will be waiting. We'd love it to be this year.” Wardley is current weighing-up his next fight with a rematch against Clarke very much on the table. “It's a likely option,” Wardley added. “It's not the only option, but it's a likely option. “I'm still champion, I've still got my belts. I'm still well-ranked with the governing bodies for world titles. “Or if the fans want it [Clarke rematch], they want to see it again and it becomes big enough, then we can run it back. “Whoever I fight there, it would be a dream come true for me to fight at Portman Road in front of over 30,000 people.” Wardley says he’s enjoying watching the Blues fight for automatic promotion with Leicester and Leeds. "That top three battle is just crazy," said Wardley. "There's a point or two between everyone. “It's a wild ride to watch and obviously I have a really close relationship with the club, so it's fantastic to be there and watch the boys succeed and do so well.”

Photo: Reuters



bobble added 09:40 - Apr 11

put him in the team for the next 4 games with ed sheeran as captain 0

