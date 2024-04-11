Cleverley: To a Man, We Were Very, Very Good

Thursday, 11th Apr 2024 10:34 Watford interim-manager Tom Cleverley felt his side showed that they could compete at the top level in the division following their 0-0 draw with the Blues at Portman Road. Cleverley’s side just about held out in a first half dominated by Town before significantly improving after the break and almost winning it in the dying seconds via Edo Kayembe’s remarkable effort from his own half which had Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky scrambling back to save. The former England international midfielder was delighted with the way his backline defended and his team in general as they became only the second team to prevent Town from scoring in the Championship at Portman Road this season. “Huge performances from all five of them, plus our goalkeeper. To a man, we were very, very good tonight,” he said. “I thought we lost our way a little bit for about 25 minutes before half-time. When the momentum comes at this ground, it’s hard to change. “We put that right at at half-time, demanded a bit more intensity in the challenges and the second balls and then we showed real courage to dominate the ball in large parts of the second half. And we showed we’re more than capable of competing at this level.” Regarding Kayembe’s late, late effort, he added: “That would have been the best goal, it was wind against as well, so if it was wind for, I think it had every chance!” Cleverley is still unbeaten since taking charge of the Hornets, a win at home to Birmingham in his first match having been followed up by four draws. “I’m incredibly proud of the group,” he continued. “To come into the job when the season looked a little bit dead in the water, you’re staring down the barrel of a really tough run of fixtures and to respond to that challenge like we have. “We’ve had high demands of the players in training, they’ve passed that challenge and then we’ve asked them to give everything for the football club and given everything for themselves and their teammates, and they’ve done it yet again. I’m really proud, three clean sheets in five and it’s a solid foundation moving forward. “We’re setting small markers down with the draw against Leeds, the draw away at West Brom, now the draw away at Ipswich. Now we want to put one big marker down with a win away at Southampton on Saturday. That’s the challenge we face. “The big thing I’m most pleased with is the fight, the spirit and this is the absolute bare minimum and it’s sometimes been questioned of us, even when I was a player it was questioned of this squad. “What isn’t questioned is the quality and the ability we have. If we can combine the two, I think we’ve got an exciting time ahead.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



rykenn added 10:36 - Apr 11

They can definitely defend with 10 men behind the ball at the top level ! 0

VanDusen added 10:56 - Apr 11

A decent side and probably in a bit of a false position in the table with the quality they have. Plus a young manager who has certainly got them playing better. Not a terrible result. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments