New Roles For Berra and Walters

Thursday, 11th Apr 2024 11:48 Former Blues defender Christophe Berra has been named the interim-head coach of MLS Next Pro side Huntsville City following the exit of one-time Town teammate, Jack Collison. Collison, 35, who failed to make a first-team appearance during his short spell at the club at the start of 2014/15, had been in charge since January last year but having failed to win any of their first four matches in the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference - the US third tier - this season was axed. Berra, 39, was appointed assistant coach in January and will now be in the hotseat at Alabama-based Huntsville - who are effectively the reserves side for MLS club Nashville - until the end of the season. The Scotland international, who made 185 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, scoring 14 times between 2013 and 2017, will take control of his first game when Huntsville host Crown Legacy on Saturday. Meanwhile, former Blues skipper Jon Walters, 40, has been appointed Stoke City’s sporting director on a permanent basis having initially taken the role of technical director on an interim basis in February following the departure of Ricky Martin. Chairman John Coates said: “We went through a thorough recruitment process, interviewing a number of impressive individuals, and there was no doubt in my mind that Jon was the standout candidate. “He has impressed everybody since taking charge on an interim basis, playing a huge part in galvanising the club and our fans, as well as impressively articulating his vision for the future. “Jon knows what it takes for our football club to be successful and has the leadership qualities to bring people with the right skills and experiences together for the benefit of Stoke City. “The focus of the whole club is currently on preserving our Championship status. Beyond that, Jon will be at the heart of building for what we all believe can be an exciting future.” Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Kevin Horlock’s Needham Market sealed the Southern League Premier Central title via a 3-1 victory over Royston Town at the weekend and will play in non-league Step two - either National League South or North - for the first time next season.

