McKenna and Davis Nominated For EFL Monthly Awards

Thursday, 11th Apr 2024 13:31

Boss Kieran McKenna and left-back Leif Davis have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards for March.

The Blues claimed 12 points from 15 during the month with Davis part of a defence which recorded three clean sheets as well as scoring once and picking up three assists.

McKenna, who won the award in September, is up against West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, Daniel Farke of Leeds United and Norwich’s David Wagner.

Davis is short-listed alongside Mikey Johnston (West Brom), Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) and Ellis Simms (Coventry City). The winners of both categories will be announced on Friday.





Photo: Matchday Images