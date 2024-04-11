Hladky in Team of Midweek

Thursday, 11th Apr 2024 14:01 Town keeper Vaclav Hladky has been named in the Team of Midweek following last night’s 0-0 draw at home to Watford. The Czech keeper, who earlier this week revealed he is close to signing a new contract with the Blues, kept his 14th Championship clean sheet of the season with only Illan Meslier of Leeds United, 19, and West Brom’s Alex Palmer, 17, having kept more.

